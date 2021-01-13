New Cheer Park Runic Power theme event in PUBG Mobile: All you need to know

PUBG Mobile is one of the most notable battle royale titles on the mobile platform. The title has amassed a vast active player base globally since its release.

The latest patch update, i.e., update 1.2, was released yesterday and brought many new features and in-game events. One such event was the Cheer Park Runic Power Theme Event.

Detailed guide about the Cheer Park Runic Power theme event in PUBG Mobile

The Cheer Park in-game (Image via PUBG Mobile)

The new Cheer Park event takes place at the location itself. After a player enters the Cheer Park, the runic is seen floating high above the ground in the middle. Players have to complete the missions via this runic to acquire exclusive rewards.

How to play the event?

When players go near the runic, a new option will be visible at the right-hand side of the screen, "Sense Ruin energy." Players can tap on it, and immediately, they will receive a certain amount of AGs as rewards.

Tap the view option (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Advertisement

The task continues, and players can complete daily missions for the runic to get other exciting prizes. To play the three daily tasks, they need to go to the runic again and tap the "view" option. Then, the list of daily runic power mission tasks will appear.

Daily missions (Image via PUBG Mobile)

For example, players have to become friends with a rune compatible partner or complete one Random Assault Rifle Quickdraw with a Rune friend in Cheer Park.

Completing the three individual missions will offer three individual gifts and three other rewards: 1 Heart (Chicken), 10 AGs, and a 10UC Classic Crate voucher.

However, it is quite possible that the daily rewards, along with the daily missions, are random and can change daily.