PUBG Mobile 1.2 Runic Power update: Season 17 RP theme, early update rewards, leaked RP rewards, and more

PUBG Mobile has emerged as one of the most prominent battle royale titles on the mobile platform in terms of players and revenue.

In the last patch update, PUBG Mobile collaborated with the Metro video game, and along with the new theme, it was received well by players. The latest patch, update 1.2, will release tomorrow, i.e., January 12th, and players are excited about it.

PUBG Mobile Runic Power: Season 17 RP theme and early update rewards

According to the patch notes, the new theme of Season 17 Royale Pass will be Runic Power. Here are some patch notes about the same:

Royale Pass Season 17: RUNIC POWER (January 19th to March 21st)

RUNIC POWER themed interface and reward.

RP missions have been overhauled to lower the difficulty while increasing the point rewards.

New Cheer Park Theme:

Runic Power Theme (January 12th to March 7th)

Dream Team Theme (February 9th to March 7th)

Early update rewards

The PUBG Mobile 1.2 Runic Power update will hit the servers on January 12th. It will require 615 MB of storage space on Android devices and 1.5 GB on iOS devices.

Players will receive the following rewards for updating the game between January 12th and January 17th (UTC +0):

2,888 BP

100 AG

Acolyte of Justice Backpack (3d)

Leaked RP rewards

Here are some of the leaked RP Season 17 rewards for PUBG Mobile. It is important to note that these leaks are based on widespread speculations from various sources and may not make it to the final release.

Street Smarts Set (Image via Sameer TG Gaming/ YouTube)

Winter Queen M249 (Image via Sameer TG Gaming/ YouTube)

Guardian Armor Set, Deadly Sickle Set, Resplendent Dawn Set (Image via Sameer TG Gaming/ YouTube)

Players can click here to read the full 1.2 patch update notes of PUBG Mobile.

