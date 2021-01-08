PUBG Mobile 1.2 update patch notes: New modes, experiences, and more

PUBG Mobile has emerged as one of the successful battle royale titles on the mobile platform in terms of players and revenue. A part of this success can be credited to the periodic updates rolled out by the developers. The last patch, update 1.1, was introduced in PUBG Mobile in November and was received well by players.

The PUBG Mobile 1.2 update is around the corner and will bring in some new features, including new game modes, improvements, and more. These will surely elevate the experience of the users around the world.

The upcoming update should be released on January 12th, 2020, and the patch notes are out.

Also read: PUBG Mobile not banned in India for public access: MeitY via alleged RTI report

PUBG Mobile 1.2 update patch notes

New modes, new experiences

Runic Power Gameplay (January 12th, 2021 to March 7th, 2021):

Players will choose their Rune energy type on Spawn Island. After selecting a rune, the players will get two skills. The Rune Abilities are as follows:

Flame Rune:

Advertisement

Summon skill - Summons a wheel of flame that rolls forward slowly, dealing burn damage to enemy players it touches.

Boost skill - Adds a burning effect to your Ammo for a short time.

Arctic Rune:

Summon skill - Summons an ice wall. Each block of the ice wall can be destroyed separately. When the ice wall appears, it will lift players or vehicles directly above them.

Boost skill - Adds a freezing effect to Ammo for a short time. Freezing reduces the effectiveness of healing.

Wind Rune:

Summon skill - Summons a semi-transparent shield of wind that reduces the damage of bullets shot from outside the shield.

Boost skill - Increases your movement and reload speed.

Power Armor Mode (Launches in EvoGround on February 5th, 2021)

Respawn

Teammates can respawn at research stations

Power Armor

Power Armor Chest Piece: Reduces chest damage and increases backpack capacity.

Power Armor Arm Piece: Reduces arm damage and increases melee damage.

Power Armor Leg Piece: Reduces leg damage and fall damage. Gives a quick dash ability.

Assembling the full Power Armor set unlocks its ultimate weapon, the Dragon's Breath Grenade.

Matrix Events

Matrix Event 1: Improved regional supply output.

Matrix Event 2: Multiple Matrix airdrops and significantly increased supplies in each airdrop.

Matrix Event 3: Life Detectors in research stations are activated and can be used to detect surrounding players.

Metro Royale: Honor (From January 12th)

The Newest Chapter

New Metro Royale Honor System

New Solo Mode

Metro Royale Improvements

New firearms, new options

FAMAS

A new assault rifle that uses 5.56mm Ammo. It can be loaded with 25 rounds, has the fastest Rate of Fire among rifles.

The FAMAS can be equipped with a Muzzle (Rifles), Scope, and Mag (Rifles).

Only appears in the Livik Classic Battle Royale map.

Advertisement

Game Performance and Other Improvements

Basic performance improvements

Improved the loading logic so that backpacks open faster the first time they are opened.

Improved the power consumption of high-end iOS devices so that devices are less likely to overheat because of PUBG Mobile

Android users can use the incremental update feature to update game resources, significantly reducing the size of resource downloads needed to start the game.

Security improvements

New Security Zone updates waiting for you to discover.

Enhanced the detection for auto-aiming, x-ray vision, long-distance jumping, and movement speed hacks.

Enhanced detection and protection against unofficial versions of PUBG Mobile client.

Basic Experience Improvements

Sight nodel improvements

Improved the Holographic Sight, making the model clearer for players.

Improved the model of the 2× Scope to make it more natural.

Skydiving and landing action improvements

The landing animation has been improved to better correspond to the speed at which players land.

Made the landing process smoother.

Feature to cancel reloading

Tap the shoot button when reloading to stop reloading.

Firearm balancing: Bolt Action Sniper Rifle enhancements

Increased the damage of the Kar98K and M24.

Shortened the interval between shots for the Kar98K and M24.

Slightly increased the bolt action speed of the Kar98K and M24.

Other New Season Content

Royale Pass Season 17: RUNIC POWER (January 19th to March 21st)

RUNIC POWER themed interface and reward

RP missions have been overhauled to lower the difficulty while increasing the point rewards

New Cheer Park Theme:

Runic Power Theme (January 12th to March 7th)

Dream Team Theme (February 9th to March 7th)

Subscription Festival (January 13th to January 27th)

Advertisement

The players can read the detailed patch notes on the official website of PUBG Mobile.

Also read: PUBG Mobile vs PUBG Mobile Lite: 5 major differences in both games in 2020