PUBG Mobile 1.2 update (Runic Power) Season 17 release date and time revealed

Season 16 of PUBG Mobile is coming towards an end, while Season 17 is just around the corner. The RP of the new season is based on the Runic Power theme.

Like most times, this season will bring in a number of in-game cosmetic items like gun skins, outfits, emotes, and more.

Players are looking forward to the arrival of Season 17, and this article takes a glance at the release date and time.

PUBG Mobile Season 17 release date and time

After the Royale Pass of Season 16 concludes, the RP section will be locked for 24 hours, and players won't be able to access the rewards from the RP section. The new season of PUBG Mobile will begin on January 19th at 2 AM UTC/7:30 AM IST.

With the end of Season 16, the players' ranks will be reset, and the season-end rewards will be distributed. They again have to start grinding towards the higher tiers in-game in the new season.

There are two paid variations of the Royale Pass, Elite Pass and Elite Pass Plus. Their costs are required to continue as before, and users will have the option to acquire them for 600 UC and 1800 UC, individually. Besides, they have the choice of subscription for any of these passes.

Advertisement

Players can check out some of the Season 17 RP leaks from the following video:

In the patch notes of the PUBG Mobile 1.2 update, the developers stated that they would introduce various new elements, along with a new Cheer Park and other exclusive events and rewards.

Users can check out the official patch note update from PUBG Mobile's official website.

Also read: PUBG Mobile to restrict players from switching servers at will