PUBG Mobile to restrict players from switching servers at will

The periodic updates in PUBG Mobile bring several new features to the game, keeping it engaging. The 1.1 update was rolled out a few days ago and brought in the new Metro Royale mode, themed gameplay, security improvements, and more.

One of the most crucial changes made in PUBG Mobile version 1.1 is the restriction on switching servers at will. The developers put across more details of this change in the Dev Log, which was released on 15th November, i.e., yesterday.

PUBG Mobile players cannot switch servers at will hereon

According to the Dev Log, the restrictions would come into the picture from Season 16. The video further stated:

“The developers have also been gathering players’ feedback from surveys. In conclusion, we have decided to restrict the ability to switch servers at will starting in PUBG Mobile Season 16. When the season starts, the players will need to choose and confirm the server they wish to play on for the season.”

The video also added that once players confirm the server, they cannot change it again for 60 days. In case users do not verify the selection, they will play in the region selected from the previous season.

The Dev Log added:

“If a player chooses a different server mid-season, then the tier data will be switched to the new server data.”

After this restriction is in place, if players from different servers team-up, the match will be played on the server/region of the group/team leader. In this situation, the points, tiers, and leaderboard ranking will be earned in the selected server and not in any other region.

According to the developers, this limitation will have its advantage in improved server latency and a stable regional gaming environment.

Gamers can watch the complete Dev Log video below:

