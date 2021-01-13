PUBG Mobile 1.2 Runic Power update: What are Runes and how to use them?

PUBG Mobile is one of the best battle royale titles in the esports community and has a massive active player base worldwide.

Recently, the developers have brought in the Runic Power 1.2 update in the game. Likewise, it resulted in major feature changes along with the addition of new events in the game.

One such event theme is the Runic Power Classic mode event, which introduced a lot of special features and abilities that players can use on the battleground. This article discusses all the runes and how to use them.

Everything to know about the new Runes in PUBG Mobile

The Runes are like special abilities that will be given to the players once they choose any of them in the lobby.

There are a total of three Runes available in PUBG Mobile: Arctic Rune, Flame Rune, and Wind Rune.

After a player enters the match in PUBG Mobile, he/she will be given a choice to select any of these three abilities by tapping on the Rune power button at the bottom of the screen. Once they choose the ability, they can use that particular Rune for extra assistance on the battleground.

Here are the abilities of the Runes:

Wind Rune

Wind Shelte r: Creates a shield of wind that reduces the damage of enemies' bullets.

r: Creates a shield of wind that reduces the damage of enemies' bullets. Wind Boost: Increases movement speed, reloading speed, and damage against ice walls.

Flame Rune

Magma Wheel : It creates a flame wheel that rolls forward.

: It creates a flame wheel that rolls forward. Scorching ammo: Adds a burning effect to bullets and increases damage dealt with wind wells.

Arctic Rune

Ice Wall : Creates a wall of ice that blocks bullets but is easily destroyed by melee attacks.

: Creates a wall of ice that blocks bullets but is easily destroyed by melee attacks. Freezing Ammo: Bullets reduce enemies healing effects and deal extra damage to the fire wheel.

Image via PUBG Mobile

All three Runes have one defensive and one attacking ability and can be used by tapping on any of the two special buttons available on the right-hand side of the screen. However, the abilities have a cooldown for a certain duration and have limited usability.