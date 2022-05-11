BGMI 2.0 Update patch notes: New Livik map, zip lines, football mini game, XT guns, and more

Since its launch last year, BGMI, also known as Battlegrounds Mobile India, has received several updates, introducing many new features to the game.

Following the release of the 2.0 update for PUBG Mobile, Indian players have been yearning for more information about the latest version of the region-specific variant of the game.

In a recent development, the developers have posted a patch notes video on the game's YouTube channel. They discussed the many additions that will be implemented in the game. Here's an overview regarding the same.

BGMI 2.0 update patch notes

Here are all the things that the developers mentioned in the preview video of the BGMI 2.0 update:

1) Livik Official Launch

Krafton will officially launch the Livik map after the release of the 2.0 update. They have essentially remodeled and updated the existing terrains and objects. Here are all the other additions that will be made to it:

New Vehicle UTV

UTV, a new all-terrain vehicle, will be added, making it easier for users to traverse the map's various terrains. It will be a four-seater vehicle, being sufficient for an entire squad.

The map will be officially launched with the update (Image via BGMI/YouTube)

XT Weapons

XT Upgrade Crates will be found throughout the battlefield, allowing players to upgrade their weapons to the more powerful XT variants. They will also be available in supply stores.

Interactable Zones

Multiple interactable contents will be incorporated within the map after the BGMI 2.0 update release:

1) Football Zone: A football pitch has been added to the map, and players may score goals to win store tokens.

2) Herbs: Throughout the map, herbs will be present, and users can eat them to replenish their health.

3) Firearms Depot: These will appear in Livik, and boulders will block their entrance. Individuals will be able to break through and get various supplies.

4) Ziplines: Ziplines will also be incorporated, and their locations will be noticeable on the mini-map. They will help gamers to rotate across the areas.

Special Airdrop

Dropped creates will get marked in the mini-map, and users will be able to accumulate different items through them. However, they will have to be vigilant as enemies will also be able to see the same markings and could flock around the drop.

Recall Tower

Numerous Recall Towers will be present across Livik, enabling gamers to revive their defeated teammates. This will be of great use and could change the entire gameplay.

2) Cheer Park – Football Minigame

Football Minigame in the Cheer Park (Image via BGMI/YouTube))

Apart from the Football Zone in the Livik map, a Football Minigame will be incorporated into the Cheer Park. Players will have to put the ball into the goalpost to score. They will be able to enjoy this with their friends and have a fantastic time.

3) Metro Royale – New M63 weapon

This is the weapon that will be added to Metro Royale with the next update (Image via BGMI/YouTube)

Weapons are a crucial aspect of the game, and the M63 is a new firearm that will be incorporated into the Metro Royale mode. Users will be able to try it out after the BGMI 2.0 update is released very soon.

4) Classic Update

Alongside Shotgun Rebalancing, Emergency Pickup will also be added (Image via BGMI/YouTube)

Emergency Pickup

Emergency Pickup will be made available in Erangel and Miramar, and this particular feature will be pretty crucial. Using it, players will be able to call an airplane, and they can then parachute down to the required location.

Shotgun Rebalancing

With the update, developers will improve the probability of damage from shotgun fire, and basically, they will reinforce the long-distance damage. Magazine of the S12K will also be increased, and the fire rate of S1897 will receive a boost. Moreover, the base damage of the Sawed-Off shotgun has been improved.

Other

Numerous other changes will occur, including the sound improvement of footsteps and new matching animation. Readers can check out the complete video to visually understand the changes in the 2.0 update.

