The PUBG Mobile 1.1 update has arrived in the global version today, and it has brought in several new features that have made the game even more exciting. The Metro Royale mode was added into PUBG Mobile as a part of the collaboration with the popular game – Metro Exodus.

Ever since the arrival of the mode in the beta version of the game, it has been the talk of the town. The players are all excited about the arrival of this new mode as well.

Metro Royale game mode in PUBG Mobile: All you need to know

Metro Royale game mode

Metro Royale is independent of the regular battle royale mode in the game, and it features an entirely different lobby. The players can enter the lobby by touching the metro tunnel entrance in the main menu.

Upon starting a game, two returning points would be marked on the map. The players have to collect loot and reach these points to take these items back. They will be able to exchange the items for Metro Cash, which in turn, can be used to redeem rewards of their choice.

If the players fail to survive and are unable to reach the exit points, the items that are held by them will be lost. Items stored in the Lock Box will be brought back to you, irrespective of whether you win or lose the match. So, players can put the more valuable items in it to safeguard them, in case they fail to return.

Black market is another interesting aspect of Metro Royale, as players can use it to purchase and sell the equipments.

Black Market

The inventory in Metro Royale is independent to that of the classic mode, and the supplies that the players return with are stored in it. Unlike the regular battle royale mode, users have to equip their loadout before starting a game in the Metro Royale mode, and only those items which are placed in the loadout will be available in-game.

Also, some new gear has been added to the mode as well, which inlcude the Thermal Sight, Heavy Armor, and the new Tikhar Rifle. It will be fascinating to see how this mode is received by the users.

You can watch the below video to get more details about the mode.

