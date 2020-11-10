PUBG Mobile 1.1 update size revealed for Android and iOS

After the success of the PUBG Mobile 1.0 New Era update, the next one, i.e., the 1.1 update, will hit the global version of the game. The patch notes for the same have also been released by the developers.

The new Metro Royale mode is one of the centers of attraction of this update. Several other new features, including the themed gameplay and more, will be released in this update.

The game servers will not be taken down for maintenance, and players will be able to play the game as soon as they update the game.

This article looks at the size of the update for both Android and iOS.

Also read: PUBG Mobile 1.1 update patch notes: New Metro theme, gameplay improvements, and more

PUBG Mobile: 1.1 update size for Android and iOS

The patch notes on the official website read the following about the size:

“This update requires approximately 610 MB of storage space on Android devices. Download this small pack now to try a smoother and more stable experience. Players can download the content they want in-game.”

“Download the 332 MB pack for better graphics or the 592 MB pack for upgraded visual effects. While 1.63 GB of storage space is needed on iOS devices.”

Advertisement

The new update is releasing today, i.e., on 10th November, and like the previous update, has already started rolling out. PUBG Mobile players can download the latest version from Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Also, users that update the game between a specific time frame, i.e., 10th November and 15th November (UTC+0), will receive the following in-game items as rewards:

2888 BP

100 AG

Thorn Trooper Backpack (3d)

Patch notes

New Metro Royale Mode

New themed gameplay

New item: Spike Trap

Settings Improvements

Adjustment to the attributes of throwables

Several other new features will also be introduced with the update. Gamers can click here to read the detailed patch notes

Also read: PUBG Mobile Season 16 Royale Pass: Leaked rewards, release date, and more