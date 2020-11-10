PUBG Mobile Season 16 Royale Pass: Leaked rewards, release date, and more

PUBG Mobile has a wide variety of exclusive cosmetic items like skins, costumes, and more. There are several ways by which players can obtain such in-game items, with the Royale Pass being one of them.

With Season 15 ending in a few days, fans are all excited for the release of the next Royale Pass.

In this article, we look at the leaked rewards, release date and other such details about the Season 16 Royale Pass.

Also Read: PUBG Mobile 1.1 update release date revealed

PUBG Mobile Season 16 Royale Pass details

Season 15 Royale Pass

The Season 15 Royale Pass will end on 15th November, after which the RP section will be locked for about 24 hours. After this, players won’t be able to claim any rewards.

According to several YouTubers, the next Royale Pass is set to commence from the 17th of November. The theme of the Season 16 Royale Pass will be a Metro-exclusive one, as mentioned by the developers in the patch notes of the PUBG Mobile 1.1 update. They have also revealed that some changes will be made to the RP perks. Click here to check out the patch notes.

Advertisement

The price of the Royale Pass is expected to remain the same. Players will be able to purchase the two paid variants – Elite Pass and Elite Pass Plus for 600 UC and 1800 UC, respectively.

Leaked rewards

Here are some of the leaked rewards that might be present in the next Royale Pass:

(Image via THE FUNNY HUNNY / YouTube)

(Image via THE FUNNY HUNNY / YouTube)

Advertisement

(Image via THE FUNNY HUNNY / YouTube)

(Image via THE FUNNY HUNNY / YouTube)

(Image via THE FUNNY HUNNY / YouTube)

Players can also watch the video below to check out more Royale Pass leaks:

Advertisement

How to purchase the Royale Pass in PUBG Mobile

After the release of the Royale Pass, players can follow these steps to acquire it: