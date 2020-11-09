PUBG Mobile is one of the most played battle royale games on the mobile platform. Since its release, the game has garnered over 100 million downloads, highlighting its popularity in the community.

The PUBG Mobile 1.0 update was a major success as it brought several changes into the game, enhancing the overall gameplay experience for players.

The developers have recently announced the next iteration of the update – 1.1, and its patch notes have also been released. With the update, the much-awaited Metro Royale mode will finally be making its way into the game, along with numerous other features.

In this article, we take a look at the release date of the PUBG Mobile 1.1 update.

Also Read: PUBG Mobile 1.1 update: 5 best features from the latest global version update

PUBG Mobile 1.1 update release date revealed

The PUBG Mobile 1.1 update will start rolling out on 10th November, i.e., tomorrow. However, the exact time and size of the update haven’t been revealed yet.

Players will receive the following rewards if they update the game between November 10th and November 15th (UTC+0):

Advertisement

2888 BP

100 AG

Thorn Trooper Backpack (3d)

It is to be noted that players with the older version of the game will not be able to play with those who have the newer version. It is, therefore, recommended that they update the game as soon as it is available.

Moreover, Season 15 of PUBG Mobile will be ending in a few days. Players will, therefore, have to collect all the rewards from the Royale Pass before it ends. The players' ranks will be reset, and they will also receive season end rewards.

Also Read: PUBG Mobile: What is the new Metro Royale mode?