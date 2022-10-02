High Voltage wins PMPL South Asia 2022 Fall, two teams qualify for PMGC League Stage   

High Voltage became the crown champion of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) 2022 South Asia Fall after showcasing fantastic exploits in the event. The team, with the help of three chicken dinners, posted 277 points on the leaderboard.

DE Warriors also impressed everyone with their stellar performances throughout the finals and second spot with 240 points. The 2022 PMPL SA Spring champions GodLike Stalwart held third spot with 234 points, followed by IHC Esports with 230 points and DRS Gaming at 214.

PMGC South Asia Points (Image via PUBG Mobile)

The top 10 teams from the overall standings have moved to the South Asia Championship 2022 Fall. East922 was the MVP of the Grand Finals with 39 eliminations.

Mongolian squads GodLike Stalwart (1,512) and IHC (1,386) Esports have qualified for the PMGC 2022 League Stage after securing the top two positions in the regional South Asia rankings (PMPL Spring + Fall points).

PMPL South Asia Fall Finals' overall standings

Top 10 teams made it to PMPL South Asia Championship Fall (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Match 13 - Miramar

Continuing their momentum, High Voltage clinched their third chicken dinner with five eliminations. DE Warriors acquired second place with 14 kills, courtesy of their superstar East922. Team 1952 and DRS Gaming garnered 20 and 15 points, while IHC and STE scored five and two points respectively.

Match 14 - Sanhok

DE Warriors and High Voltage once again came in with fabulous gameplay and finished at first and second positions with six and 11 kills. It was also a superb match for Raw Officials, who collected 21 points, including 11 eliminations. IHC Esports didn't survive in the match either and grabbed a single point.

Match 15 - Erangel

The match went to Nepali squad Venom Legends, who won with eight finishes. IHC Esports bounced back and secured third position with five kills, followed by Skylightz Gaming. Wadu from Jyan Maara emerged as the MVP of Match 15 with six eliminations and 983 damage.

PMPL South Asia Fall Finals overall rankings (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Match 16 - Miramar

Skylightz Gaming, with nine eliminations, put up a sparkling performance and secured a chicken dinner in the match. RAW and MAB also had a fantastic showing as they finished in second and third with six and five frags respectively.

Match 17 - Sanhok

GodLike Stalwart emerged as the winner with 10 finishes and 1,975 damage. T2K and DRS Gaming managed to claim second and third place with five and three finishes respectively. Action bagged the MVP award in the match with three kills and 677 damage.

Match 18 - Erangel

Mabetex Esports took a great advantage of the houses in the final circle and clinched the final match of the PMPL Fall. They defeated Skylightz Gaming and High Voltage in their final zone to claim a 11-kill chicken dinner.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far