PMPL South Asia Fall Grand Finals Day 2: Overall standings, highlights, and more

High Voltage jumped to pole position after showcasing dominance on Day 2 of the PMPL South Asia Fall 2022 Grand Finals. The team grabbed two chicken dinners and posted 204 points on the overall leaderboard. GodLike Stalwart finished behind them with 192 points and 57 eliminations.

IHC Esports dropped two places to third spot with 191 points, while DE Warriors finished fourth with 185. Meanwhile, DRS Gaming had a fantastic day, moving up to fifth with 164 points, followed by counterpart T2K Esports.

PMPL South Asia Fall Grand Finals Day 2 overview

IHC Esports slipped to third place after PMPL SA Finals Day 2 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Match 7 - Miramar

DE Warriors started their campaign at a good pace, notching up a huge 16-kill chicken dinner in the first match. MAB also displayed great resistance and came second with nine eliminations, thanks to East922's performances. Meanwhile, IHC and STE scored four points each.

Match 8 - Sanhok

After showcasing steady performances in their previous matches, High Voltage finally got a chicken dinner in Sanhok. While taking a higher ground advantage, the team took a five-kill win to their name.

IHC and T2K occupied second and third, while STE produced an aggressive display to collect 14 points in the match.

Match 9 - Erangel

Nepali Squad High Voltage delivered another spectacular performance, collecting their second consecutive chicken dinner with 10 kills. Despite looking strong with four players on deck, IHC were eliminated while entering the seventh zone.

Pika's five kills led his team to second place, while DRS secured 10 points and eight eliminations.

PMPL SA Finals Overall standings after Day 2 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Match 10 - Miramar

GodLike Stalwart continued their rhythm into the game as well, winning a 12-kill chicken dinner. DRS Gaming held second spot with 11 finishes, while Elementrix earned third place with four of their own. STE top was MVP of the match with seven kills, 1038 damage and 24.08 survival time.

Match 11 - Sanhok

Switching to the 11th match of the PMPL Finals, DRS Gaming was able to take a three-kill win. However, Wizzes Club occupied first place in the match standings after securing second spot with eight finishes.

Venom Legend held third position with seven eliminations, while Mongolian squads STE and IHC claimed three and two points respectively.

Match 12 - Erangel

With a mammoth 16-kill chicken dinner, Jyan Maara did a fabulous job in the last match of the day. The side relied on their star players Gunner and Wadu's performances. Jyan Maara will aim to replicate their form on the third day. Meanwhile, Deadeyes Guys and STE collected 17 and eight points respectively.

