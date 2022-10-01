PMPL South Asia 2022 Fall Grand Finals Day 1: Overall standings and highlights 

Mongolian squad IHC Esports got off to a fabulous start in the PMPL South Asia Fall 2022 Finals, winning their first three matches across three different maps. The side is currently in first place with 149 points, including 67 bonus points.

High Voltage, with 141 points, placed second without a chicken dinner which is a testament to their consistency in the six matches. DE Warriors captured third place, while the PMPL league winner, GodLike Stalwart, clinched fourth spot with 115 points.

PMPL South Asia Fall 2022 Finals Day 1 summary

Top eight teams overall standings from PMPL SA Finals day 1 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Match 1- Miramar

Two Mongolian powerhouses, IHC and GodLike Stalwart, fought in the final battle of the opening match. However, the former easily claimed a 12-kill chicken dinner. Jyan Maara, with eight eliminations, put up a great showing and grabbed third position. Demo, Godless and ICY from IHC were among the top five players with four, three and two kills respectively.

Match 2 - Sanhok

IHC Esports once again showcased a fantastic execution in the second match, adding an eight-kill chicken dinner to their name. They earned 50 points in just two matches, notching up 20 kills.

Raw Officials held second place with seven kills, while Elimentrix was in third with two frags. Turulove and Slipknot picked up three and four finishes respectively.

Match 3 - Erangel

After defeating T2K in the last zone, IHC Esports earned hattrick chicken dinners and gained extraordinary momentum in the event finals. Recalling their 2020 dominance, the team accumulated 75 points including 30 kills, in three matches.

T2K, High Voltage and STE occupied second, third and fourth positions with eight, six and three eliminations, respectively. With six kills and 774 damage, IHC Alex was the MVP in the third match.

Skylightz Gaming grabbed tenth spot after PMPL SA Finals day 1 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Match 4 - Miramar

DE Warriors took a six-kill win, which helped them jump to fourth position in the overall standings. Assassin led High Voltage to claim second position with 12-kills in the fourth match, showcasing a brilliant back-to-back performance by the squad.

IHC's winning streak came to an abrupt end as they were eliminated earlier with only three frags.

Match 5 - Sanhok

Bangladeshi squad Venom Legends clinched the fifth match with seven eliminations. On the other hand, High Voltage delivered another spectacular performance and secured second place with eight finishes. IHC and RAW Officials were eliminated with two kills each.

Match 6 - Erangel

Nepali squad T2K beat MAB to win the sixth match with 15 eliminations. The DE Warriors adopted an aggressive approach as they accumulated 12 finishes despite suffering a premature elimination. Meanwhile, it was another failure for IHC as the squad grabbed only two points.

