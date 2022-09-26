PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) 2022 South Asia Fall Grand Finals: Teams, bonus points, schedule, format, and where to watch 

The League Stage of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) South Asia: Fall 2022 wrapped up on Sunday, September 25. After three weeks of intense contests between 20 invited teams from the Spring Season, the top 16 teams moved to the finals of the event.

In the overall standings, tournament favorites and Mongolian giants GodLike Stalwart took the top spot, dominating the League Stage. They were followed by two Nepalese squads, DRS Gaming and DE Warriors, who finished in second and third, respectively.

The finals of the tournament will feature a prize pool of $150,000 with winners receiving a cash prize of $10,000. The top ten teams from the finals will also confirm their slots in the PMPL: South Asia Championship 2022 Fall tournament.

Qualified teams for PMPL South Asia: Fall 2022 Finals

The top 16 that have qualified for the finals are:

GodLike Stalwart Esports DRS Gaming IHC Esports DE Warriors Deadeyes Guys Skylightz Gaming High Voltage RAW Esports Elementrix Trained to Kill Gremlin Storm Wizzies Club Mabetex Esports Venom Legends 1952xDRW JyanMaara

Format and schedule for PMPL South Asia: Fall 2022 Finals

The finals of the tournament will start on September 30, 2022, and will continue until October 2, 2022. The three-day competition will feature 18 matches in total, with each day having 6 matches.

PMPL SA League Stage overall standings and Bonus points rankings (Image via Sportskeeda)

Teams will also have headstart points based on the bonus points accumulated in the League Stage. GodLike Stalwart and DRS Gaming will start with 73 points while IHC Esports will begin with 67 points.

At the end of the PMPL Finals, the two best teams from the PMGC 2022 South Asia rankings will also qualify for the Global Championship. GodLike Stalwart is currently in pole position with 1351 points, followed by IHC (1223) and DRS Gaming (1121).

Teams to look out for

GodLike Stalwart will be the team to look out for given their performances in the League Stage. Among other teams, DRS Gaming and DE Warriors will also be the top contenders.

IHC Esports and Skylightz Gaming will be the dark horses in the finals. Having finished in fourth and fifth spot in the League Stage, these teams are looking for a podium finish in the finals.

Where and when to watch

The finals will be streamed live in multiple languages on the official YouTube and Facebook channels of PUBG Mobile Esports and other regional PUBG Mobile channels at 6 PM IST.

