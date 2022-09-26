PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) 2022 South Asia Fall League Stage: Overall standings, top 16 teams qualify for Grand Finals 

The league stage of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL): South Asia Fall 2022 concluded with Godlike Stalwart taking first place and the top 16 from the bonus points standings advancing to the Grand Finals. The team garnered 655 points and 73 bonus points in the three-week-long stage.

DRS Gaming showed steady gameplay to secure second place with 638 points and collected 73 bonus points as well. Another Mongolian squad IHC Esports (formerly Zeus Esports) was third in the bonus rankings with 67 points and fourth in the overall league standings with 584 points.

PMPL League Overall Bonus Points (Left) and standings (Right) (Image via Sportskeeda)

DE Warriors, who won the second week, earned a spot in fourth with 65 bonus points, followed by Deadeyes Guys (65) and Skylightz Gaming (62). After bouncing back in the third week, Gremlin Storm scored 40 bonus points to their name.1952xDRW and JyanMaara somehow booked their slots for the Grand Finals as they secured 27 bonus points each.

Bangladeshi squad A1 NB along with DA, TRZ and Seal could not make it to the South Asia Finals.

PMPL SA League Week 3 results

Nepalese team DRS Gaming became the winner of the third week with 107 eliminations and 229 points. After a bad start, Godlike Stalwart made a strong comeback to secure second spot with 206 points.

Gremlin Storm, the upcoming challenger from Bangladesh, impressed everyone by taking third place with 199 points. The team won five chicken dinners – the most this week. Mongolian team IHC did well to finish in fifth place with 183 points. It was not a good week for High Voltage though, as they scored only 136 points in their 20 matches.

Elimination Leaderboard

Godlike Stalwart captured the top spot in the kill leaderboard with 107 eliminations and 24511 damage, while the next three players, Nirzed922, East922, and Dok922 were from DE Warriors with 97, 91, and 89 kills respectively. Action held fifth place with 86 kills in the league.

1. STE Top- 107 kills

2. NIRZED922- 97 kills

3. East922- 91 kills

4. Dok922- 89 kills

5. STE Action- 86 kills

Considering the intense competition in South Asia, the Grand Finals scheduled for September 30 to October 2 should be an interesting watch. The top ten teams from the final will also qualify for the PMPL South Asia Championship, while the top two teams from the 2022 PMGC South Asia rankings will take their seats in the upcoming Global Championship.

