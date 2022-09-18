PMPL 2022 South Asia Fall Week 3: Teams, schedule, and when to watch 

The League Stage of the PMPL South Asia 2022 Fall has reached its final phase, with 50 matches out of a total of 75 matches completed. The third and final week is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, i.e., September 20.

As it is the last round, teams placed in the bottom positions after Week 2 have one last chance to make it to the safe area, as only the top 16 teams will be selected for the Grand Finals.

PMPL South Asia 2022 Week 3 schedule and teams

With each team competing in four matches daily, the first two match days of Week 3 will be held on September 20 and 21, while the remaining three will be played from September 23 to 25.

After 20 matches for each team, the top 12 squads from the overall weekly standings will also battle in an extra match in Livik on Sunday. After nine days of rest, twenty teams from five groups will face off again on the battlefield.

Participating teams

GodLike Stalwart Deadeyes Guys Trained to Kill (T2K Esports) IHC Esports JyanMaara Esports Skylightz Gaming SEAL Esports DRS Gaming High Voltage Wizzes Club Raw Official Gremlin Storm Mabetex Esports Elementrix Deadeyes Warriors Venom Legends Da Atrax Esports TRZ Esports A1 NB Esports 1952XDRW

Where to watch

The third week will be livestreamed at the same time as the previous two weeks, i.e., 6 pm onwards, on the YouTube channel of PUBG Mobile Esports/South Asia in multiple languages.

Overall rankings after PMPL Week 2 and summary

After being consistent in both weeks, Nepali squad High Voltage has captured the top spot with 35 bonus points. The team was in fourth place in the first week, while they occupied third in Week 2.

Overall Bonus points after PMPL SA Week 2 (Image via Sportskeeda)

GodLike Stalwart, who won Week 1, stood in second place with 34 bonus points as they came fifth in the previous week. IHC Esports and DRS Gaming have secured 34 points each, occupying the third and fourth spots, respectively. DE Warriors, Skylightz Gaming, and Deadeyes Guys have accumulated 33 points each, taking fifth, sixth, and seventh positions.

A1 NB Esports and Seal Esports had miserable showcasing so far in the event as they are in the bottom five spots. They have garnered 10 and 6 bonus points, respectively.

Top 5 players after PMPL Week 2

Nirzed922 has claimed first place in the overall kill leaderboard (Image via PUBG Mobile)

With 75 eliminations, DE Warriors' Nirzed922 holds the top spot after stellar performances in the second week. His teammate Dok922 grabbed second place with 68 frags, followed by GodLike Stalwart's Top (65 eliminations), High Voltage's Assassin (63 eliminations), and IHC Esports' ICY (61 eliminations).

