PMPL 2022 South Asia Fall Week 3: Teams, schedule, and when to watch 

PMPL SA Week 3 starts on September 20 (Image via Sportskeeda)
Modified Sep 18, 2022 04:18 PM IST

The League Stage of the PMPL South Asia 2022 Fall has reached its final phase, with 50 matches out of a total of 75 matches completed. The third and final week is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, i.e., September 20.

As it is the last round, teams placed in the bottom positions after Week 2 have one last chance to make it to the safe area, as only the top 16 teams will be selected for the Grand Finals.

PMPL South Asia 2022 Week 3 schedule and teams

youtube-cover

With each team competing in four matches daily, the first two match days of Week 3 will be held on September 20 and 21, while the remaining three will be played from September 23 to 25.

After 20 matches for each team, the top 12 squads from the overall weekly standings will also battle in an extra match in Livik on Sunday. After nine days of rest, twenty teams from five groups will face off again on the battlefield.

Participating teams

  1. GodLike Stalwart
  2. Deadeyes Guys
  3. Trained to Kill (T2K Esports)
  4. IHC Esports
  5. JyanMaara Esports
  6. Skylightz Gaming
  7. SEAL Esports
  8. DRS Gaming
  9. High Voltage
  10. Wizzes Club
  11. Raw Official
  12. Gremlin Storm
  13. Mabetex Esports
  14. Elementrix
  15. Deadeyes Warriors
  16. Venom Legends
  17. Da Atrax Esports
  18. TRZ Esports
  19. A1 NB Esports
  20. 1952XDRW

Where to watch

youtube-cover

The third week will be livestreamed at the same time as the previous two weeks, i.e., 6 pm onwards, on the YouTube channel of PUBG Mobile Esports/South Asia in multiple languages.

Overall rankings after PMPL Week 2 and summary

After being consistent in both weeks, Nepali squad High Voltage has captured the top spot with 35 bonus points. The team was in fourth place in the first week, while they occupied third in Week 2.

Overall Bonus points after PMPL SA Week 2 (Image via Sportskeeda)
GodLike Stalwart, who won Week 1, stood in second place with 34 bonus points as they came fifth in the previous week. IHC Esports and DRS Gaming have secured 34 points each, occupying the third and fourth spots, respectively. DE Warriors, Skylightz Gaming, and Deadeyes Guys have accumulated 33 points each, taking fifth, sixth, and seventh positions.

A1 NB Esports and Seal Esports had miserable showcasing so far in the event as they are in the bottom five spots. They have garnered 10 and 6 bonus points, respectively.

Top 5 players after PMPL Week 2

Nirzed922 has claimed first place in the overall kill leaderboard (Image via PUBG Mobile)
With 75 eliminations, DE Warriors' Nirzed922 holds the top spot after stellar performances in the second week. His teammate Dok922 grabbed second place with 68 frags, followed by GodLike Stalwart's Top (65 eliminations), High Voltage's Assassin (63 eliminations), and IHC Esports' ICY (61 eliminations).

