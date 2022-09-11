PUBG Mobile: PMPL South Asia 2022 Fall Week 2 Day 4 overall standings and highlights  

Day 4 of the PMPL South Asia 2022 Fall Week 2 saw nail-biting gameplay from some popular teams. After completing 16 matches, Nepalese team Deadeyes Guys dethroned High Voltage from first place. The side has 182 points and 89 eliminations with the help of four chicken dinners.

The second and third spots are also held by Nepali squads, with Skylightz Gaming and DE Warriors securing 173 and 166 points. These two teams were able to accumulate 72 and 89 frags, respectively.

Tournament favorites and Mongolian giants GodLike Stalwart bagged the fourth spot at the end of the day, finishing with 154 points and 87 kills. Each of the 20 competing teams has now played 16 matches this week.

High Voltage dropped four positions to fifth place after being unable to perform properly on the fourth day. The squad is currently 29 points behind the first-placed team, Deadeyes.

PMPL SA Week 2 Day 4 match winners and summary

Game 1

Skylightz Gaming, who won the last match on Day 3, started off with another chicken dinner. The team played slowly and was able to secure the top spot with five frags to their name. Mongolian squad IHC was able to hold onto the second spot in this first match with nine kills, followed by Elementrix in the third spot with four frags.

Game 2

The second match of the day was acquired by DE Warriors, who dominated the lobby on Miramar. Overall, the team accumulated 15 frags. Mabtex Esports came second in this one, while IHC had another great outing, finishing in the third spot with eight kills.

Games 3 and 4

The third and fourth matches were captured by DRS Gaming and DE Warriors. The former was able to secure their first chicken dinner of the week with 10 kills, while the latter exhibited another dominating performance, propelling themselves to the second spot on the overall leaderboard.

Game 5

Da Atrax Esports performed well in the fifth game, scoring a seven-kill chicken dinner. Deadeyes Guys, too, had a great match as they secured 12 frags and took the second spot. Moreover, this got them the top spot on the overall leaderboard. High Voltage secured the third spot in the match with three eliminations.

Only four games for each team remain in the second week of PMPL. This means the bottom teams will have to buckle up and try to finish in the top 12 to get an additional match.

