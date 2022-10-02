GodLike Stalwart and IHC Esports qualify for PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2022

GodLike Stalwart and IHC Esports have secured their spots in the 2022 PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) through the South Asia rankings. They emerged as the top two teams with 1,585 and 1,453 points respectively. Each year, the regional ranking for the championship is decided by the points accumulated during the PMPL spring and autumn seasons.

Unlike the previous edition, Tencent has increased the number of seats for several regions of the PMGC based on the regional rankings as a total of 51 squads will be seen playing in the mega-contest this year. The league stage of the event is all set to kick off on November 22.

GodLike Stalwart has collected the most points in the 2022 season, while IHC, formerly known as Zeus Esports, came in second position. Nepali squad DRS Gaming ended up in third place with 1,334 points but failed to advance from the regional rankings. The upcoming PMPL South Asia Championship Fall will also have three PMGC slots.

Ahead of the 2022 PMWI, two Indian organizations, GodLike Esports and Stalwart, partnered to form GodLike Stalwart for all PUBG Mobile Esports tournaments.

GodLike Stalwart and IHC Esports' performances in 2022 PMPL South Asia and PMGC regional rankings

PMPL SA 2022 Spring

The spring season was held from March 29 to April 24 with the top 20 teams competing in an online event. In the League Stage, Stalwart Esports earned second spot with 462 points, while IHC Esports was in fourth position with 430 points. The stage was topped by Seal Esports with 539 points.

In the second phase, i.e., the Grand Finals, Stalwart Esports came out victorious with 234 points, while IHC Esports finished fourth place with 209 points.

PMPL SA 2022 Fall

The fall season started on August 30 and wrapped up today, i.e., October 2. GodLike Stalwart emerged as the table toppers in the League Stage with 655 points, while their rivals IHC once again grabbed fourth place with 584 points.

In the three-day Grand Finals, GodLike Stalwart earned third position with 234 points, while IHC was behind them in fourth spot with 230 points. The event was won by Nepali squad, High Voltage.

More about PMGC 2022

Tencent has set the timetable for the prestigious tournament from November 22 to January 23, 2023. 48 seats worldwide have been allocated for the League Stage, while three teams will be directly invited to play in the Grand Finals.

Chinese squad SMG and Indonesian powerhouse Alter Ego are two out of three invited teams that have been revealed so far.

