PUBG Mobile Pro League 2022 South Asia Championship Fall: Teams, PMGC slots, schedule, and more

PUBG Mobile Pro League: South Asia Championship Fall 2022, the biggest tournament in the South Asian region, has returned to a lot of fanfare. Running over four days, the event will last from October 13-16.

The tournament will consist of the top six teams from the Pro League Pakistan Fall along with the top 10 from the Pro League South Asia Fall. Each side will compete for the coveted title, with a massive prize pool and three PMGC slots.

This will be the last chance for teams that haven't secured their slots in the upcoming mega event through regional PMPLs. A total of 24 matches will be played out to determine the champion.

Qualified teams for the PUBG Mobile Pro League Fall SA Championship

These sides have qualified for the PMPL Fall SA Championship:

i8 Esports (Pakistan) T20xQwerty (Pakistan) Quantum Rage (Pakistan) Team TUF (Pakistan) Magnus Esports (Pakistan) R3gicide (Pakistan) High Voltage (Nepal) DE Warriors (Mongolian) GodLike Stalwart ( Mongolia) IHC Esports ( Mongolia) DRS Gaming (Nepal) Elementrix (Nepal) Mabetex Esports ( Mongolia) Skylightz Gaming (Nepal) Trained to Kill (Nepal) Venom Legends (Nepal)

Further Progression

The top three teams will move to the PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2022 which will start on November 22. GodLike Stalwart, IHC Esports, and i8 Esports have already qualified for the PMGC 2022 from their respective Pro Leagues. Therefore, they will only compete for the title and prizemoney.

What to expect?

All eyes will be on GodLike Stalwart, who is widely regarded as a world class side. They are also defending champions of the SA Championship and runners-up in PMWI 2022.

The team finished as the league leaders in the South Asian PMPL, but barely missed out on the title. However, their compatriots IHC Esports (formerly known as Zeus Esports) have also recaptured their old form.

High Voltage will arrive as winners of the PUBG Pro League South Asia. The Nepalese side are riding high on confidence. Meanwhile, DE Warriors have been tagged as the new aggressive entrant. That said, one cannot disregard the consistent displays from DRS Gaming.

I8 Esports has been the best team in Pakistan and will want to prove their class on the big stage. The squad has already booked their place in the upcoming PMGC so there won't be much pressure on them.

The four-day competition features a massive prize pool and will be streamed on the official YouTube channel of PUBG Mobile Esports at 6 pm in several languages, including Mongolian and Urdu.

