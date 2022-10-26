PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2022 League Stage: Group Draw teams revealed 

With almost all regional tournaments over for this season of PUBG Mobile esports, all eyes have now shifted towards the upcoming PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC): 2022.

The grand event begins with its League Stage starting on November 10, as 48 teams battle for three weeks for 13 spots in the competition's Grand Finals. The League Stage carries a prize pool of $2.5 million and will culminate on December 4.

PMGC 2022: Format and schedule

PMGC 2022 Format (Image via PUBG Mobile)

The format of the competition has received an overhaul this year, making the League Stage interesting. This year, the League Stage has been divided into three phases: the Group Stage, the Survival Stage, and the Last Chance.

During the first phase of the League Stage, called Group Stage, 48 teams will be divided into three groups equally. The top 3 squads from each group will directly qualify for the Grand Finals, while the teams from the 4th-11th spot will move to the Survival Stage of the league. Furthermore, the bottom five teams from each group will be eliminated.

The Survival Stage will include 24 teams divided into three groups of eight to compete in a round-robin format. The top 16 teams will move on to the Last Chance stage.

In the final League Stage qualifiers, 16 teams will battle it out for four spots in the Grand Finals. While the top four will move on to the finals, the rest of the 12 teams will be eliminated from the competition.

The Grand Finals of the PMGC 2022 will be held from January 6 to January 8, 2023. The finals will see 13 qualified teams and three invited ones face off to determine the PUBG Mobile world champion.

PMGC 2022 League Stage Groups Draw results

PUBG Mobile on October 26 announced the Group Draw for the first part of the PMGC competition. These groups will be detrimental to competing teams as a stronger or weaker group can make or break the journey of any given team.

Lexi Ma, the global director of PUBG Mobile Esports, drew the teams for each of the three groups. The teams were drawn in a decreasing order according to the number of teams in each region.

Teams from South East Asia were the first to be drawn as the region had the most number of teams, i.e., 14, while teams from Japan were the last to be drawn as the region fielded only two squads in total.

PMGC League Stage Groups and teams (Image via PUBG Mobile)

PMGC League Stage groups and teams:

Group A (Red)

1) Buriram United Esports (Thailand)

2) The Infinity (Thailand)

3) Bigetron RA (Indonesia)

4) 4 Rivals (Malaysia)

5) Box Gaming (Vietnam)

6) Influence Chemin Esports (Brazil)

7) Team Queso (Argentina)

8) R8 Esports (Saudi Arabia)

9) Nigma Galaxy (UAE)

10) Titan Gaming (Kazakhstan)

11) DRS Gaming (Nepal)

12) i8 Esports (Pakistan)

13) S2G Esports (Turkey)

14) Mad Bulls (Serbia)

15) emTek StormX (South Korea)

16) LGD Gaming (China)

Group B (Green)

1) Bacon Time (Thailand)

2) Vampire Esports (Thailand)

3) Evos Reborn (Indonesia)

4) Yoodo Alliance (Malaysia)

5) INCO Gaming (Brazil)

6) A7 Esports (Brazil)

7) Knights (U.S.A)

8) POWR Esport (Saudi Arabia)

9) One Million Esports (Morocco)

10) GodLike Stalwart (Mongolia)

11) Skylightz Gaming (Nepal)

12) Fire Flux Esports (Turkey)

13) HHVP (Ex NAVI) (Russia)

14) Damwon Gaming (South Korea)

15) Nova Esports (China)

16) Donuts USG (Japan)

Group C (Yellow)

1) TEM Entertainment (Thailand)

2) Faze Clan (Thailand)

3) Genesis Dogma GIDS (Indonesia)

4) Geek Fam (Malaysia)

5) D'Xavier (Vietnam)

6) Vivo Keyd (Brazil)

7) Furious Gaming (Chile)

8) Team Falcons (Saudi Arabia)

9) Geekay Esports (Iraq)

10) IHC Esports (Mongolia)

11) Trained to Kill (Nepal)

12) Beşiktaş Esports (Turkey)

13) Game Lord (France)

14) DS Gaming (South Korea)

15) PEL PMGC Qualifiers winners (China)

16) REJECT (Japan)

Out of the three groups, Group B looks the most competitive. The group looks stacked, with teams such as Vampire Esports, HVVP (Ex NAVI), GodLike Stalwart Esports, and Alpha 7 Esports. Additionally, defending champions Nova Esports will also compete in this group.

Bacon Time and Damwon Gaming also add to the fierce nature of this group of death, which is sure to eliminate some top teams from the competition. However, each group will see a tough contest as there will only be three slots for the Grand Finals from this first phase of the PMGC League.

With the groups announced, all the teams will look to study the competition in their respective groups and form their strategies likewise. The PMGC 2022 is expected to be a cutthroat competition that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

