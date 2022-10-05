Natus Vincere releases its PUBG Mobile roster 

In an unexpected move, Natus Vincere released a statement on October 5 saying the Ukrainian esports giant had disbanded its PUBG Mobile roster.

Many fans on social media have alleged that the move comes just a day after the team inadvertently played in a Russian charity tournament which their manager signed them up for. However, no official confirmation of these allegations has been made so far.

Since the start of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Tencent has suspended all official PUBG Mobile events in the CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) region.

However, the team is currently competing in the PMPL Western Europe Fall and grabbed third place in the league, advancing to the Grand Finals, starting on October 7. It will be their last tournament under the Natus Vincere banner.

Natus Vincere PUBG Mobile roster

The current NAVI roster for PUBG consists of:

1. Sergey "Kitsune" Pomerantsev

2. Vitalii “Matic” Shulga

3. Alexey “Mequ” Tolov

4. Daniil “Tixzy” Suchkov

The organization entered the PUBG Mobile scene in 2020 by signing four popular players in the region. The team achieved success very early by winning the EMEA League (the biggest tournament in Europe).

Through the first-ever Global Championship 2020, the team demonstrated its class by securing fourth place, establishing its position as one of the most aggressive teams in the world.

The team had a fantastic year in 2021, winning the first-ever PMPL EMEA Championship, placing second in the World Invitational East, and coming second in the 2021 PUBG Mobile Global Championship League West. They finished second in the Grand Finals, winning over 600,000 USD. In November 2021, their superstar player Dmytro "OldBoy" Bui left the squad to join Konina Power.

However, a few weeks later, Tencent canceled PMPL 2022 CIS Spring midway due to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

The team has won over 1 Million USD in prize money in their short run of two years, which in itself is a big achievement. The PMGC 2022 will take place from late November to late January. The squad has a chance to qualify through the European Championship Fall as three slots are available for the mega event.

The NAVI roster has been in fantastic form this fall season. If the team continues their fabulous exploits in the finals, they will make it to the PMGC league.

Founded on December 17, 2009, Natus Vincere, aka NAVI, is an Esports team based in Kyiv, Ukraine. The team is active in several esports titles, including Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, DOTA 2, FIFA, League of Legends, PUBG, Apex Legends, Rainbow Six Siege, and Fortnite. One of the best esports athletes, Oleksandr "s1mple" Kostyliev, is a part of their CS:GO roster.

