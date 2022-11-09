Black Friday Sale (2022): Samsung Galaxy S22 best prices and where to buy them

The Black Friday Sale 2022 has opened up new opportunities for those wanting to acquire the Samsung Galaxy S22 and its variants. The flagship offering from the tech giant is a popular choice for Android enthusiasts and comes with premium features. The Plus and Ultra variants offer even more than the base versions, and users can take advantage of the festive period to get some of the products at huge discounts.

Electronics seem to be a favorite area for discounts in this year's Black Friday Sale. Dealers worldwide have started offering significant discounts across different segments, and flagship devices from Samsung are available for lesser prices.

Let's take a look at where buyers will be able to get the best deals possible during this period. This will help them narrow down their choices and know the best value for them. Moreover, many retailers offer considerable savings if a buyer trades in their older device.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 has been one of the best sellers, and buyers can get it at lower prices on the Black Friday Sale

The Samsung Galaxy S22 isn't cheap, but the additional costs reflect some decent specifications. Buyers can get more with the Ultra and Plus variants, but they might be able to spend less to avail of them.

This Black Friday Deal is available across Best Buy, and buyers can save a decent amount on the purchase. Buyers can get the Samsung Galaxy S22+ 8 GB/128 GB variant at $750. By spending a bit more, buyers can also choose the 256 GB variant, which offers double storage. It costs $1000 when there's no discount, so it's a decent chance for buyers to get some handy savings.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra costs $1199 in total and offers the most premium experience possible. It's now selling for $899, with a good discount. The Black Friday deal is available across several major retailers, including Amazon.

Retailers in the UK have also joined the bandwagon by offering a hefty discount on the base version. It's currently available with a 500 GBP discount and is being provided by O2. Buyers can also choose to avail of the offer by going for monthly installments.

It should be remembered that the first two offers have bigger incentives for savings with the option of trade-ins. This will allow buyers to get greater discounts and do away with the problem of disposing of their older devices.

Plenty of other products from Samsung are also part of the Black Friday sales all over the world. While sales have just started, there could be more offers set to come in the second half of the month.

