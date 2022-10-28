5 best tech deals on Best Buy during Halloween Sale 2022

Halloween sales are in full swing in major retail stores as we approach the final weekend before the holiday. Many stores have crazy deals on several items that users can pick up and save a bunch of money.

However, searching for the best deals in Halloween sales can be a bit intimidating, provided the wide array of products available with some leading retailers like Walmart, Amazon, and Best Buy.

The following list has been prepared considering the difficulties customers face. It is a mixed bag of laptops, smart homes, and TV deals that users can go through and potentially spot devices of interest.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

The best deals on Best Buy this Halloween sale

1) Amazon Echo Dot 3rd gen ($29)

The 3rd gen Amazon Echo Dot (Image via Best Buy)

The 3rd gen Amazon Echo Dot is still a fantastic smart home accessory currently being offered for a steal deal of $29 at Best Buy. Generally, the last-gen Echo Dot fairs for around $39 in leading retail stores. The 4th gen equivalent costs $10 more. However, many prefer the 3rd gen design over the latest revision.

The 3rd gen Echo Dot packs a great speaker with Amazon Alexa built-in and comes with the same set of smart home connectivity features as the latest device. At $30, it is one of the best deals to pick up this Halloween sale.

2) Sennheiser HD 458BT wireless headphones ($119)

The Sennheiser HD 458BT wireless headphones (Image via Best Buy)

The Sennheiser HD 458BT wireless headphones are a value-for-money offering that comes with unparalleled audio quality, Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, a long 30-hour battery life, and active noise cancelation.

In this Halloween sale, Best Buy is offering these headphones for $119. This makes it $80 cheaper than its original $200 MSRP.

3) M1 Macbook Air ($849)

The M1 Macbook Air (Image via Best Buy)

The M1 Macbook Air from 2020 is still a fantastic option for students, content consumption, basic web browsing tasks, and more. The device comes with great battery life and is extremely portable. The M1 packs an Apple M1 chip, an 8-core GPU, and comes with a quality 13.3-inch retina display. The particular model in question packs 8 GB of RAM and a 256 GB SSD.

The device has been discounted to an eye-watering $849 in Best Buy's Halloween sale. This makes the M1 Macbook Air one of the hottest laptop deals on the internet.

4) Vizio 55" OLED 4K TV ($959)

The Vizio 55" OLED 4K TV (Image via Best Buy)

OLED TVs pack wide contrast ratios with excellent viewing angles and significantly improve the viewing experience. The high pricing of these displays keeps OLED from becoming a market option. However, users can buy a 55" 4K OLED display for less than $1000 this Halloween sale thanks to an attention-grabbing deal on Best Buy.

The Vizio 55" OLED 4K TV is currently offered for $959 instead of its $1199 MSRP. The TV has been built for console gaming.

However, it is worth noting that the same panel was discounted to around $800 earlier this year. Thus, $959 is not the best deal on the device.

5) Lenovo Yoga 9i ($1087)

The Lenovo Yoga 9i (Image via Best Buy)

The Lenovo Yoga 9i is a fantastic option for potential laptop customers. The device packs a powerful 11th gen Intel Core i7 processor, comes with 16 GB of RAM, and an entry-level Iris Xe graphics processor. The laptop is a 2-in-1 and is Intel Evo-certified. Thus, users can expect high performance and system responsiveness from this device.

Add to this, the laptop has been discounted by almost $400 this Halloween sale over at Best Buy. This makes it one of the most lucrative $1000 laptops to choose from.

