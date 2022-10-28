5 best tech deals on Amazon during Halloween Sale 2022

Most major retail stores have begun hosting Halloween sales. Several products have been massively discounted and can be picked up at jaw-dropping prices. The list includes everything from household accessories to tech products.

However, searching for the best deals during this Halloween sale can be a bit intimidating. This is exacerbated by SEO settings that personalize the feed for a customer depending on their previous orders and search history. Thus, many users might miss out on some of the best deals available.

This article list some of the best tech deals available on Amazon this Halloween. The list includes smart home gadgets, audio products, laptops, TVs, and tablets. Users can scramble this mixed bag for some of the best deals available.

The best deals on Amazon this Halloween

1) Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max ($34.99)

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max (Image via Amazon)

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max can currently be grabbed for $20 less than its $55 MSRP. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is currently the best-in-class flagship offering from the company. It features several improvements over the Fire TV Stick 4K that make it a worthy gadget to pick up this Halloween.

2) Razer Kraken Gaming Headset ($39.99)

The Razer Kraken Gaming Headset (Image via Amazon)

The new Razer Kraken gaming headset packs a unique gamer-friendly aesthetic, great audio, and support for 7.1 surround sound. It also features a quality retractable microphone. Razer recently introduced V2 of the cat-eared version of the Kraken headset.

Kieran @ScuderiaFxrrari In celebration of Ferrari's 75th anniversary, I'm giving away a brand new razer Kraken ultimate headset. I've opened it once and it doesn't suit me so I've decided to give it away. RT to enter and the winner will be announced after the race tomorrow! In celebration of Ferrari's 75th anniversary, I'm giving away a brand new razer Kraken ultimate headset. I've opened it once and it doesn't suit me so I've decided to give it away. RT to enter and the winner will be announced after the race tomorrow! https://t.co/EvQrPJ5usE

During this Halloween sale, the headphones have been discounted by 50%. Instead of its regular $80 price tag, the Kraken headset can now be picked up for around $40. This makes it one of the hottest deals available on Amazon at the moment.

3) Insignia 75-inch 4K UHD smart TV ($549.99)

The Insignia 75-inch 4K UHD smart TV (Image via Amazon)

The Insignia 75-inch 4K UHD smart TV is one of the hottest deals on Amazon at the moment. The TV is massive and packs features like OTT subscriptions built into its OS that allows for a hassle-free experience.

The TV has a hefty price tag of $849. However, during the Halloween sale, the product has been massively discounted on Amazon. The TV can currently be picked up for $549, making it a steal.

4) Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus ($749)

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus (Image via Amazon)

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus is one of the best high-end Android tablets available on the market. The device was introduced earlier this year and is priced at a hefty premium of $899.

However, during the Halloween sale, the Tab S8 Plus has been discounted by a solid $150. Potential customers can now buy the brand-new Samsung tablet for just $749.

5) Apple Macbook Pro with M1 Pro chip and 512 GB storage ($2,199)

The 2021 16" Apple MacBook Pro (Image via Amazon)

The 2021 Apple Macbook Pro remains relevant even today. The device packs enough power for most users. However, its biggest advantage over the latest Macbooks is its price tag. The device packs an M1 Pro CPU with 10 cores and a 16-core GPU. Users can also opt for a 32-core GPU at a higher price point.

Roland Udvarlaki @Techusiast macOS Ventura is 5.52GB on my MacBook Pro (2021) M1 Max. Happy update day! :D macOS Ventura is 5.52GB on my MacBook Pro (2021) M1 Max. Happy update day! :D https://t.co/6GClsgF5Cq

The 16 GB RAM and 512 GB SSD variant can be bought for around $2500 these days. However, during the Halloween sale, the same can be bought for $2,200. This makes the 2021 Macbook Pro one of the best laptop deals this Halloween.

