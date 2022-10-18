Razer's new Kraken Kitty cat ear headphones wow gamers, come with RGB - Expected release date, prices, and more

Razer introduced its new Kraken Kitty V2 Pro headsets at the recent RazerCon event alongside other entries. Its other offerings included the world's first 5G handheld streaming device, the Razer Edge, and audio products like the Razer Kaira Pro HyperSpeed and the Razer Hammerhead HyperSpeed.

Following the traditional Razer formula, the Kraken Kitty V2 Pro comes with features that streamers would love. The original entry in this lineup included a pair of cat-eared headphones that packed RGB and came with other special features. These include THX 7.1 Surround Sound for maximum immersion, support for Razer Chroma, and an active noise-canceling mic.

With the new iteration, Razer took the first-gen product and added more features to make it more attractive. Users can now customize their headphones. This feature will be immensely useful for streamers as they can change their looks depending on the content and the audience.

More details on the Razer Kraken Kitty V2 Pro

The RGB on the Razer Kraken Kitty V2 Pro headset (Image via Razer)

The Razer Kraken Kitty V2 Pro comes with interchangeable animal ear headsets. Users get to choose between kitty, bear, and bunny ears as they come included in the box. Streamers can switch between them on the fly. The ears are optional, and users can remove them if they want a clean look.

The animal ears also feature RGB lights. The lighting can be controlled via Razer Chroma software. Razer has included several potential lighting patterns, including health-based color shifts and customizations, depending on the game the user is playing.

The new headphones will be wired and will feature a removable active noise-canceling Razer HyperClear cardioid microphone. They are also expected to deliver solid audio quality. They will mostly be similar to the Razer Kraken V3 Pro headsets.

The Kraken Kitty V2 Pro has been fitted with Razer TriForce Titanium 50mm drivers. It comes with support for THX Spatial Audio, which lets users enjoy 7.1 digital surround sound for maximum immersion.

The headphones are available in two color combinations. The first option includes a classic black and green Razer color pattern, and the second option is a pink quartz color pattern.

In addition to this, the new cat-eared headphones from Razer pack a cosplay mode. This will allow users to power it via a power bank and carry it around without using a device.

The headphones also retain lighting patterns once set via the Razer Synapse software, which makes it a perfect choice for cosplayers.

The new Kitty Edition headphones from the gaming-focused company are not yet available for purchase. However, they are expected to launch sometime in 2022.

The headset is already listed on Razer's US website. Both the black and quartz pink editions of the Kraken Kitty V2 Pro headphones have been priced at $200.

