5 best gaming accessories to buy from Razer in 2022

Razer is known to be one of the top gaming companies; however, there are a lot of products they make that go unnoticed. Everyone knows about Razer laptops, mice, headsets, keyboards, and phones, but they also offer items that enhance the gaming experience in general as well.

Gaming accessories help make your setup look neat while improving the overall experience. Moreover, having RGB for every item on your desk ensures it appears flashy, and you also have the option to turn it off. This article will list the top gaming accessories by Razer that will make your life easier.

Razer offers top-quality RGB products that can improve the gaming experience

1) Razer Base Station V2 Chroma

Extra USB ports for your PC (Image via Razer)

This headphone stand by Razer is elegant, does not take up much space on the desk, and the RGB lights make a simple product look more appealing. Razer Base Station V2 Chroma connects to your PC via a USB cable and provides two extra USB 3.1 ports right for extra convenience. There is also a 3.5mm port built-in that supports 7.1 surround sound with DAC.

This product is durable and has a non-slip base, so it does not fall off because of a nudge and also doesn't scratch the top of your desk. The stand is tall enough to house modestly-sized headphones and ensures they are protected from unnecessary damage.

2) Razer Charging Pad Chroma

Fast wireless charging for your devices (Image via Razer)

Razer's wireless charger has a premium build quality and is compatible with any wireless charging device. RGB can be synced with other Razer devices using the software that comes with the product, Synapse 3.0. Moreover, the software is not necessary to get the RGB lights running. That said, there are multiple RGB options available through the software.

In the box, there is a USB-C to USB-C cable that can be hooked up to your PC. The charging pad has an output of 10W and is 3.8-inches in diameter; it can charge smartwatches, fitness bands, and any device with Qi wireless compatibility. The top of the device is made up of faux leather that will hold any device in place with its grippy texture, and the rubber bottom will prevent it from sliding around the desk.

3) Razer Mouse Bungee V3 Chroma

Remove cable resistance for your mouse (Image via Razer)

A mouse bungee is used to hold the wire of the mouse in place so that it does not get entwined or caught up with other items on the desktop. The point is to make your wired mouse feel like a wireless one, and that’s what the Razer Mouse Bungee V3 Chroma does so that you do not need to invest in a wireless gaming mouse.

The product has a strong arm that can hold even the heaviest cables in place and boasts a solid build quality. It has a fully rubberized base that keeps it stable, even when tugging or pulling at the mouse with force while gaming. It also features a minimalistic design and RGB in case you want it to be flashy and in sync with your other Razer Chroma products.

4) Razer Audio Mixer

Control every sound input and output using this device (Image via Razer)

The Razer Audio Mixer is a handy device for streamers that makes streaming while gaming easier and effortless. You can combine multiple audio sources and devices and control them using the audio mixer. Having the feel of physical controls is always better than that of virtual ones, but this device gives you both. Using Synapse, every slider can be customized with any hardware connection assigned to any channel with individual controls for volume and more.

The back of the device has an XLR in port, line-in port, line-out port, optical in port, and a USB Type-C port. On the front, there are ports for microphones and normal headphones. The device delivers 48V phantom power to microphones with hardware controls to switch on or off the phantom power feature.

5) Razer Laptop Stand Chroma V2

Keep your laptop cool with this product (Image via Razer)

If you use a laptop for gaming, you know they overheat quite easily. This makes having an external device to cool them while gaming or performing intensive tasks necessary. The Razer Laptop Stand does not offer cooling options, but it does provide your laptop with more breathing room and supplies the fans with cool air.

The stand also has x2 USB Type-A ports, 2x USB Type-C ports, and x1 HDMI 2.0 port that can be used to power peripherals or connect to an external display. The stand can be angled at and up to 18 degrees, making it comfortable to type and giving a better view of the screen. And with RGB, it's the most feature-packed laptop stand on the market.

