Wired vs wireless mouse: Which is better for gaming? 

The wireless mouse has come a long way technologically and has improved over the years. If wired and wireless mice were compared five years ago, there would be no doubt that the former is preferred, as the latency on wireless types would make gaming frustrating.

The perception of wireless mice has changed today, and they are a competition to wired mice. They give a lot of advantages, as the latter can be inconvenient at times.

Pros and cons of both mouse types

Professional esports gamers are slowly edging towards using wireless mice over wired ones due to several reasons that give them an advantage while playing. Nobody likes a cable latched onto their mice, which increases resistance and reduces total control.

Convenience

The Razer Deathadder V2 X runs on AA and AAA batteries (Image via Razer)

A wired mouse will never run out of battery, as it does not need one. It is always connected via a cable, and the assurance of it never losing power is great.

Though batteries are super-efficient in wireless mice, with some lasting up to 200+ hours and some wireless mice can be used while charging. Worrying about changing batteries or putting it up for charge is always at the back of a player's mind, and when in the middle of a game, running out of power is the last thing they want.

Also, a mouse without a cable is more convenient to use. Users have more freedom to move around and still be connected. The cable is not there to pull on their mouse and ruin their aim.

Latency

Most wireless mice connect via a 2.4 GHz USB dongle, which provides low latency. Bluetooth connection is also an option, but latency is higher.

Here, the latency is as low as 1ms, making it unnoticeable and completely smooth, whereas the latency of wired mice can be as low as 0.25ms, making it four times faster than a wireless one.

But a difference of 0.75ms will not make a difference in real-life scenarios.

Price

As wireless mice are still picking up the pace in today's market, they are comparatively costlier than wired ones. An adequate wired gaming mouse can be bought for $25, whereas a wireless version of the same mouse would start from $50.

Features

Both types of mice offer the same features, including top-notch sensors, many buttons, and RGB. In this case, both wired and wireless are equal. In a wireless mouse, gamers will need to take care of a tiny USB receiver that can be easily lost. Wireless mice can also connect to multiple devices through Bluetooth for easy switching, whereas a wired one is limited to one gadget.

Conclusion

It comes down to preference (Image via Razer)

Wireless mice are the way to go for gaming if players are willing to charge them regularly and pay a heftier price. Wired mice are a good option if users do not travel often and have only one device to use.

At the end of the day, the performance does not draw a line between these two types, and the choice is down to individual preference.

