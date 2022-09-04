Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPU full lineup leaked, featuring up to 24 cores, DDR5 5600 support, and more

The curtains on the 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPU lineup have finally been lifted as Intel inches closer to revealing the chips. The lineup will feature numerous chips upon launch with a budget and low-power offerings to the much-rumored flagship Intel Core i9 13900K.

The Raptor Lake lineup has 14 processors. Following Intel's regular schedule, this list includes processors with and without an integrated graphics processor. The lineup also includes low-power 'T' processors that will appeal to a larger audience.

With heightened single-core and multi-core performance levels, Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs will be a huge uplift over the last generation of Alder Lake processors.

Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake lineup revealed online

The base of a 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPU (Image via Intel)

Detailed information and specs of the 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPU lineup were revealed on the tech publications website, Wccftech, via a blog post.

The 13th Gen Raptor Lake has six K-series processors. These processors are unlocked for overclocking and have an integrated graphics processor based on the Intel Alchemist architecture.

Core i9 13900K Core i9 13900 Core i7 13700K Core i7 13700 Core i5 13600K Core i5 13400 Core count 24 (8+16) 24 (8+16) 16 (8+8) 16 (8+8) 14 (6+8) 10 (6+4) Thread count 32 32 24 24 20 16 Base clock (in GHz) 0.8 0.8 0.8 0.8 0.8 0.8 Max boost clock (in GHz) 5.8 5.6 5.4 5.2 5.1 4.6 Base TDP (in W) 125 125 125 65 65 65 Supported Memory DDR4, DDR5 DDR4, DDR5 DDR4, DDR5 DDR4, DDR5 DDR4, DDR5 DDR4, DDR5 Graphics ID A780h A780h A780h A780h A780h A782h Graphics EU 36 36 30 30 24 20 GPU OC support Yes No Yes No Yes No PCIe configuration 1x16+4, 2x8+4 1x16+4, 2x8+4 1x16+4, 2x8+4 1x16+4, 2x8+4 1x16+4, 2x8+4 1x16+4, 2x8+4 ECC support Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes No

The Core i9 13900K is a 24-core and 32-threaded processor. Compared to the last generation, Intel has bumped the Efficiency core count on this latest chip. Intel also sells a locked Core i9 13900, which boosts to 200 MHz lower than the 13900K. Together, they will be the most extreme processors Intel will sell this generation.

All of the processors listed above also come with a graphics processor. All processors except the Core i5 13400 come with the A780h graphics chip. The Core i5 13400 packs the A782h iGPU.

Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake will support both DDR4 and DDR5 memory modules. DDR4 memory up to 3200 MHz is supported. DDR5 memory clock speed support has been bumped to 5600 MHz from Alder's Lake processors' max limit of 4800 MHz.

Unlocked processors have been rated for up to 125W, and the locked chips are rated up to 65W. However, these power limits can be misleading as the chips will boost to up to double the advertised numbers before reaching the stable PL1 state.

Intel will also be selling the 'KF' and 'F' series of processors. Almost all base specs have been carried forward to these chips except the integrated graphics processors. These chips will also be slightly cheaper compared to the more expensive chips listed above.

Core i9 13900KF Core i9 13900F Core i7 13700KF Core i7 13700F Core i5 13600KF Core i5 13400F Core count 24 (8+16) 24 (8+16) 16 (8+8) 16 (8+8) 14 (6+8) 10 (6+4) Thread count 32 32 24 24 20 16 Base clock (in GHz) 0.8 0.8 0.8 0.8 0.8 0.8 Max boost clock (in GHz) 5.8 5.6 5.4 5.2 5.1 4.6 Base TDP (in W) 125 125 125 65 65 65 Supported Memory DDR4, DDR5 DDR4, DDR5 DDR4, DDR5 DDR4, DDR5 DDR4, DDR5 DDR4, DDR5 Graphics ID N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Graphics EU N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A GPU OC support No No No No No No PCIe configuration 1x16+4, 2x8+4 1x16+4, 2x8+4 1x16+4, 2x8+4 1x16+4, 2x8+4 1x16+4, 2x8+4 1x16+4, 2x8+4 ECC support No No No No No No

The 'KF' and 'F' processors do not support Error Correction Code (ECC) memory.

Intel will also launch a couple of low-power processors under the 'T' lineup. These processors are limited to a 35W power consumption budget. All other specs have been carried over as is.

A 300 MHz margin has also cut down these processors' maximum turbo clock speeds to fit the low power consumption target. The Core i9 13900T can boost up to 5.3 GHz, and the Core i7 13700T can reach 4.9 GHz.

Core i9 13900T Core i7 13700T Core count 24 (8+16) 16 (8+8) Thread count 32 24 Base clock (in GHz) 0.8 0.8 Max boost clock (in GHz) 5.3 4.9 Base TDP (in W) 35 35 Supported Memory DDR4, DDR5 DDR4, DDR5 Graphics ID A780h A780h Graphics EU 32 32 GPU OC support No No PCIe configuration 1x16+4, 2x8+4 1x16+4, 2x8+4 ECC support Yes Yes

Intel Core 13th Gen Raptor Lake T processors will support ECC memory, unlike the KF and F processors. These chips also come with the A780h integrated graphics processor. However, the graphics EU count has been limited to 32 on both chips. These GPUs also do not allow users to overclock the integrated graphics processor.

Since this is based on leaked information, readers are advised to wait for the official confirmation.

