5 reasons why Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake might be better than AMD Ryzen 7000

Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake and AMD Ryzen 7000 are the upcoming hottest processor launches of 2022. Both of these chips promise significant performance improvements over their last-gen counterparts.

AMD has already revealed detailed specs and has given a launch date for its upcoming Zen 4-based CPUs. Ryzen 7000 will have its global debut on September 27. Meanwhile, Intel is yet to reveal more information on its CPUs.

Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake and AMD Ryzen 7000 will launch within a gap of a couple of months. With the RTX 40 series and RDNA 3-based Radeon RX 7000 series launching this fall, users will be flooded with new hardware options to choose from and upgrade their existing systems.

Although AMD made bold claims about their upcoming CPUs, their offerings seem to be limiting and less powerful than the Raptor Lake lineup of processors. Meanwhile, several leaks online promised that Intel would come up with an excellently well-performing Core lineup this year.

This article will provide five reasons why Intel's 13th Gen Raptor Lake might be better than AMD's Ryzen 7000.

Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake might be a problem for AMD Ryzen 7000 this winter

1) Intel supports both DDR4 and DDR5, while AMD favors the latest in the market only

The upcoming AM5 socket will be DDR5 only (Image via AMD)

AMD announced the upcoming AM5 socket and all motherboards and processors based on it to support DDR5 memory only. DDR5 memory is quite costly today, and locking support only to the next generation of system memory standards will cost AMD Ryzen its loyal customers. The community has already resented the move.

Intel, on the other hand, has baked in support for both DDR4 and DDR5 memory with its 12th Gen Alder Lake Core and will continue to do so with 13th Gen Raptor Lake Core processors as well. Thus, a chunk of potential customers might be drawn towards the 13th Gen Raptor Lake Core lineup once they launch later this year.

2) Intel Raptor Lake has budget six-core and low-power offerings, while AMD doesn't

All Zen 4-based Ryzen SKUs to launch on September 27 (Image via AMD)

Ryzen's 7000 lineup is also a massive disappointment for budget gamers. The current Zen 4 lineup consists of four CPUs, with offerings starting from $300. The lineup has no budget-oriented quad-core CPU that can be targeted at entry-level 1080p gamers.

With the Ryzen 5000 lineup, AMD did not introduce any budget quad-core Ryzen 3 chip. Some budget six-core offerings like the Ryzen 5 5600 and the Ryzen 5 5500 were introduced in Spring 2022, almost a year and a half after Ryzen 5000 initially launched. Following AMD's launch trends, it is inevitable that no budget chip will be launched until late 2023 or early 2024.

AMD Ryzen @AMDRyzen Ryzen 7000 Series desktop processors will be available globally beginning Sept. 27, starting at an SEP of $299 USD. Ryzen 7000 Series desktop processors will be available globally beginning Sept. 27, starting at an SEP of $299 USD. https://t.co/YfmQoJzyxt

Intel, on the other hand, has carefully pushed out budget chips with each generation. The Core i3 12100, which was introduced in January, promises an excellent value for the $97 price tag. It can easily beat the $200 Ryzen 5 3600 CPU.

With the launch of 13th Gen Raptor Lake, Intel might reapply its winning formula to capture the budget market yet again.

3) Raptor Lake Core has comparatively better single-core and multi-core performance metrics

Comparison between the Cinebench R23 scores of the upcoming chips (Image via Sportskeeda)

Leaked information about the performance metrics of the upcoming chips showcases that Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake will be faster than Ryzen 7000. The Ryzen 9 7950X struggled to keep up with the upcoming Core i9 13900K, even with some fancy cooling measures.

The Core i9 13900K comfortably hits the 40,000 mark in Cinebench R23 when unlocked. In comparison, the Zen 4-based Ryzen 9 7950X only manages to hit 38,984 in the same test.

The single-core performance metrics of the Core i9 are better than that of Ryzen as well.

4) Intel will have more options for motherboards and memory modules to choose from

ASUS Z690 motherboard lineup (Image via ASUS)

The Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake lineup will be based on the same LGA 1700 socket as Alder Lake. Thus, users can either pick the 600 series or the upcoming 700 series of motherboards for their 13th Gen processors.

The 13th Gen Raptor Lake lineup will also support both DDR4 and DDR5 memory lineups, as rumors suggest. Thus, users will also get plenty of choices while shopping for memory sticks.

However, the Ryzen 7000 lineup is restricted to DDR5 memory only. Also, based on an entirely new platform, the Ryzen chips will have far fewer motherboard options to choose from. These factors could work against the mass adoption of the upcoming Team Red chips.

5) Intel's processors are more power efficient than the Ryzen 7000 lineup

An overview of the upcoming Ryzen 7000 series (Image via AMD)

The upcoming Ryzen 7000 CPUs are rated at 105 W and above. These chips are clocked high. Each Ryzen 7000 chip consistently hits the 5 GHz mark. This results in the heightened power consumption of each processor.

Meanwhile, Intel has kept power consumption as normal with 13th Gen Raptor Lake processors. The mid-range Core i5 13600K CPU will be rated at 65W. Even the Core i9 has a 65W 13900 and a 35W 13900T variant.

Conclusion

Intel is aggressively trying to nail down the competition with its upcoming 13th Gen Core lineup. Both Team Blue and Team Red are working to improve the formula while launching CPUs at affordable price points to appeal to a larger audience, stretching the definition of Moore's Law.

At the end of the day, end users benefit and get products for their gaming PCs.

