How AMD's new Ryzen 7000 CPUs stack up to Intel's offerings - Specs, price, and more compared

AMD finally unveiled the Ryzen 7000 lineup last night as chair and CEO Lisa Su took to the stage in Austin, Texas, for the company's first live product launch since the pandemic.

The new processors, according to AMD, come with significantly improved single-core performance and promise next-gen features to push the desktop computing industry to a new level.

In the half hour-long presentation, AMD showcased numerous metrics comparing the upcoming Ryzen 7000 to the competition, Team Blue's 12th generation Alder Lake Core processors. Lisa Su marked that Zen 4-based processors will outperform Core counterparts by a huge margin.

Product pages for the upcoming processors have gone live on AMD's official website as well.

Ryzen 7000 vs. 12th gen Intel Core: An in-depth look at the specifications

An overview of the upcoming Zen 4 Ryzen processors (Image via AMD)

AMD has unveiled four processors in their upcoming Ryzen 7000 lineup. The list includes the flagship 16-core Ryzen 9 7950X, the 12-core Ryzen 9 7900X, the high-end 8-core Ryzen 7 7800X, and the performance 6-core Ryzen 5 7600X.

AMD Ryzen @AMDRyzen Ryzen 7000 Series desktop processors will be available globally beginning Sept. 27, starting at an SEP of $299 USD. Ryzen 7000 Series desktop processors will be available globally beginning Sept. 27, starting at an SEP of $299 USD. https://t.co/YfmQoJzyxt

Ryzen 5 7600X vs. Intel Core i5 12600K

The Ryzen 5 7600X is a six-core performance segment entry from AMD. As such, it is a direct competitor to the Core i5 12600K which has been one of the best six-core offerings in the market to date.

Ryzen 5 7600X Intel Core i5 12600K # of cores 6 10 (6P + 4E) # of threads 12 16 Base clock 4.7 GHz 3.7 GHz (Performance cores)2.8 GHz (Efficient cores) Maximum boost clock 5.3 GHz 4.9 GHz L3 cache 32 MB 20 MB Memory support up to DDR5 5200 MT/s up to DDR5 4800 MT/sup to DDR4 3200 MT/s TDP 105W 125W Overclocking support Yes Yes Integrated graphics processor 2-core AMD Radeon graphics @ 2.2 GHz Intel UHD Graphics 770 @1.45 GHz Price $299 $289

The 7600X is expected to outperform the Core i9 12900K in terms of single-core performance. It will launch on September 15 this year.

Ryzen 7 7700X vs. Intel Core i7 12700K

The Ryzen 7 7700X is the eight-core high-end entry into the Zen 4-based Ryzen 7000 processor. It will be a direct competitor to the Intel Core i7 12700K until the Raptor Lake processors launch later this year.

Ryzen 7 7700X Intel Core i7 12700K # of cores 8 12 (8P + 4E) # of threads 16 20 Base clock 4.5 GHz 3.6 GHz (Performance cores)2.7 GHz (Efficient cores) Maximum boost clock 5.4 GHz 4.9 GHz L3 cache 40 MB 25 MB Memory support up to DDR5 5200 MT/s up to DDR5 4800 MT/sup to DDR4 3200 MT/s TDP 105W 125W Overclocking support Yes Yes Integrated graphics processor 2-core AMD Radeon graphics @ 2.2 GHz Intel UHD Graphics 770 @1.5 GHz Price $399 $409

The Ryzen 7 7700X is expected to launch on September 27.

Ryzen 9 7900X vs. Ryzen 9 7950X vs. Intel Core i9 12900K

AMD, like previous generations, has unveiled two flagship processors. The list includes the 12-core Ryzen 9 7900X and the 16-core Ryzen 9 7950X. These processors will compete against the Intel Core i9 12900K for the performance crown.

Ryzen 9 7900X Ryzen 9 7950X Intel Core i9 12900K # of cores 12 16 16 (8P + 8E) # of threads 24 32 24 Base clock 4.7 GHz 4.5 GHz 3.2 GHz (Performance cores)2.4 GHz (Efficient cores) Maximum boost clock 5.6 GHz 5.7 GHz 5.2 GHz L3 cache 76 MB 80 MB 30 MB Memory support up to DDR5 5200 MT/s up to DDR5 5200 MT/s up to DDR5 4800 MT/sup to DDR4 3200 MT/s TDP 170W 170W 125W Overclocking support Yes Yes Yes Integrated graphics processor 2-core AMD Radeon graphics @ 2.2 GHz 2-core AMD Radeon graphics @ 2.2 GHz Intel UHD Graphics 770 @1.55 GHz Price $549 $699 $589

Alongside the Ryzen 7 7700X, the 7900X and the 7950X are expected to launch on September 27.

Performance comparison between Ryzen 7000 series and 12th gen Alder Lake Core processors

The Ryzen 9 7950X vs. the Intel Core i9 12900K (Image via AMD on Youtube)

According to the performance graphs shown by AMD in the presentation, the Ryzen 9 7950X is seen to be "the fastest CPU in the world." This chip levels and outperforms the Intel Core i9 12900K, which has established itself as the fastest gaming processor across a variety of workloads.

The Ryzen 9 7950X beats the Core i9 12900K by 62% in V-Ray rendering (Image via AMD on YouTube)

In the presentation, AMD also showcased the content creation capabilities of the Ryzen 7000 processors. In the V-Ray Render, the new flagship Ryzen 9 7950X was seen beating the Core i9 12900K by a 62% margin.

Geekbench scores of the upcoming Zen 4 processors (Image via AMD on YouTube)

AMD also showed that the upcoming Zen 4-based processors come with significantly improved single-core performance. This enables the $299 6-core Ryzen 5 7600X to beat the Core i9 12900K in the Geekbench benchmark. The 7600X is also seen to deliver 11% more performance than the 12900K in F1 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan