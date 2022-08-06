5 pre-built gaming PCs that are worth the price in 2022 (and 5 things to keep in mind while buying a pre-built)

Pre-built gaming PCs are one of the best ways to get into desktop gaming without spending a lot of time picking up parts and building the computer from scratch. The complexity surrounding building a gaming PC scares much of the crowd away; however, pre-built PCs circumvent that problem.
That said, since the parts contributing to a pre-built gaming PC are chosen and put together by a third party, gamers might be worried that they could run into quality or performance issues. For instance, the chosen company might not pack sufficient cooling or a decent power supply in the system. Over time, these variables could damage the components in the PC.
Due to these issues, choosing a reliable pre-built PC from a reputable partner can be intimidating. Thus, learning about the top pre-built products on the market is necessary.
The best pre-built gaming PCs on the market
5) Alienware Aurora R13 - from $1,299
Specifications:
- CPU: Intel Core i5 12400F/Intel Core i7 12700F
- GPU: Nvidia Geforce GTX 1650 Super/Nvidia Geforce RTX 3060 Ti
- RAM: 1x8 GB DDR5-4400 MHz/2x8 GB DDR5-4400 MHz
- Storage: 256 GB PCIe NVMe + 1 TB 7200 RPM SATA HDD/512 GB PCIe NVMe
Although Alienware pre-builts have had a bad reputation over the past couple of years, the Aurora R13 is a great budget system. However, the part selection aspect might be tricky for some gamers.
Alienware R13 is a DDR5-based device. However, the $1,299 variant packs an aging GTX 1650 Super GPU with only 8 GB of RAM. Thus, gamers should avoid the cheaper variant.
The $1,899 option, on the other hand, packs a Core i7 12700F and a respectable RTX 3060 Ti GPU, along with 16 GB dual-channel memory. This system will be the one most gamers will likely go for, owing to its higher-end specifications.
4) HP Omen 40L Gaming Desktop - $1,529
Specifications:
- CPU: Intel Core i7 12700K with RGB cooler
- GPU: Nvidia Geforce RTX 3080 10 GB GDDR6X
- RAM: HyperX 8 GB DDR4-3733 MHz
- Storage: WD Black 512 GB PCIe NVMe
The HP Omen 40L gaming desktop is among the cheapest pre-built gaming PCs with an RTX 3080 GPU in it. And though this PC comes with only 8 gigabytes of RAM in it, the rest of the components make it value-for-money.
Gamers can install an additional 8 GB stick of RAM if they feel ram is an issue. It also helps that this RAM is DDR4 in type, which is available for pretty cheap these days. Users will find a decent option for as low as 30$.
3) MSI Aegis RS 11th - $1,657
Specifications:
- CPU: Intel Core i7 11700KF
- GPU: MSI Geforce RTX 3080 10 GB GDDR6X
- RAM: 16 GB DDR4
- Storage: 1 TB PCIe NVMe
MSI Aegis RS 11th Gen is among the best pre-built gaming PCs out there. It is a balanced system with parts that have been designed to max out performance and enhance upgradability. With this purchase, gamers can upgrade their cooling, graphics card, and motherboard without a hiccup.
MSI also does not charge an insane price for the system. The PC is housed in the Gungnir case, which the company sells separately.
2) iBuyPower Revolt 3 i7BG - $2,599
- CPU: Intel Core i7 11700KF
- GPU: Aorus GeForce RTX 3080 Gaming OC 10GB GDDR6X
- RAM: 16GB T-Force DDR4-3200 MHz
- Storage: Western Digital SN550 1 TB PCIe NVMe
The iBuyPower Revolt 3 i7BG is one of the most attractive pre-built gaming PCs, and its case looks much like the Xbox Series X, although it is much bigger than the console.
This system offers great performance with an octa-core Core i7 processor and an RTX 3080 10 GB GPU. It also has a handle and two headset hangers to help with portability and utility.
1) Corsair One A200 - $2,599.99
Specifications:
- CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
- GPU: Nvidia Geforce RTX 3080 10 GB GDDR6X (liquid-cooled)
- RAM: 32 GB DDR4-3200 MHz (dual-channel)
- Storage: 1 TB PCIe NVMe + 2 TB 5400 RPM 2.5" HDD
Corsair One a200 is one of the most compact gaming powerhouses available on the market today. With an R9 5900X chip, an RTX 3080, and 32GB of DDR4 RAM, this pre-built will take care of everything you throw at it and performs well under high workloads.
However, its compact size and questionable design decisions mean that the thermal performance of this PC is not good. The CPU temperatures always touch the upper 80s and even hit the 90-degree mark. Thus, gamers living in tropical regions should avoid this system.
A guide to buying pre-built gaming PCs
Buying pre-built gaming PCs can be very simple if users keep a few points in mind. Popular system integrators in the market these days will not scam gamers. However, without a little awareness, things might go wrong. Here are some tips to reduce the chances of that happening:
1) Avoid deals that sound too good to be true
Most deals that come across as too good to be true may present problems. The list may include insufficient cooling, a cheap power supply, or even cheap AIB designs for the GPU promised in the build.
2) Avoid buying software add-ons with a pre-built PC
Most pre-built PC manufacturers charge users extra money by including bloatware with the system. This includes anti-virus protection, extended warranty, and more. In the case of boutique pre-builts, a warranty is provided by the parts' manufacturers themselves.
3) Try to stick to boutique pre-builts or systems from reputable companies
While buying pre-built gaming PCs, sticking to boutique or popular companies is a benefit. This way, gamers will be informed of the exact parts constituting their PC.
4) Pay a premium for shipping your pre-built
Cheapening out on the shipping of a pre-built PC is not a good idea. Systems are normally carried across long distances. So, spending a few extra bucks on damage insurance is the right way to go.
5) Buy a system with upgradability in mind
Games are getting more demanding by the day. Thus, buying a PC that can be upgraded down the line will save gamers some bucks.
Buying a pre-built gaming PC is one of the easiest and fastest ways for anyone to utilize the full power of the desktop platform. Considering modern gaming needs, the systems listed above will not disappoint gamers.