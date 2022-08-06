5 pre-built gaming PCs that are worth the price in 2022 (and 5 things to keep in mind while buying a pre-built)

Pre-built gaming PCs are one of the best ways to get into desktop gaming without spending a lot of time picking up parts and building the computer from scratch. The complexity surrounding building a gaming PC scares much of the crowd away; however, pre-built PCs circumvent that problem.

That said, since the parts contributing to a pre-built gaming PC are chosen and put together by a third party, gamers might be worried that they could run into quality or performance issues. For instance, the chosen company might not pack sufficient cooling or a decent power supply in the system. Over time, these variables could damage the components in the PC.

Due to these issues, choosing a reliable pre-built PC from a reputable partner can be intimidating. Thus, learning about the top pre-built products on the market is necessary.

The best pre-built gaming PCs on the market

5) Alienware Aurora R13 - from $1,299

The Alienware Aurora R13 pre-built PC (Image via Dell)

Specifications:

CPU: Intel Core i5 12400F/Intel Core i7 12700F GPU: Nvidia Geforce GTX 1650 Super/Nvidia Geforce RTX 3060 Ti RAM: 1x8 GB DDR5-4400 MHz/2x8 GB DDR5-4400 MHz Storage: 256 GB PCIe NVMe + 1 TB 7200 RPM SATA HDD/512 GB PCIe NVMe

Although Alienware pre-builts have had a bad reputation over the past couple of years, the Aurora R13 is a great budget system. However, the part selection aspect might be tricky for some gamers.

Alienware R13 is a DDR5-based device. However, the $1,299 variant packs an aging GTX 1650 Super GPU with only 8 GB of RAM. Thus, gamers should avoid the cheaper variant.

The $1,899 option, on the other hand, packs a Core i7 12700F and a respectable RTX 3060 Ti GPU, along with 16 GB dual-channel memory. This system will be the one most gamers will likely go for, owing to its higher-end specifications.

4) HP Omen 40L Gaming Desktop - $1,529

The HP Omen 40L gaming desktop (Image via HP)

Specifications:

CPU: Intel Core i7 12700K with RGB cooler GPU: Nvidia Geforce RTX 3080 10 GB GDDR6X RAM: HyperX 8 GB DDR4-3733 MHz Storage: WD Black 512 GB PCIe NVMe

The HP Omen 40L gaming desktop is among the cheapest pre-built gaming PCs with an RTX 3080 GPU in it. And though this PC comes with only 8 gigabytes of RAM in it, the rest of the components make it value-for-money.

Gamers can install an additional 8 GB stick of RAM if they feel ram is an issue. It also helps that this RAM is DDR4 in type, which is available for pretty cheap these days. Users will find a decent option for as low as 30$.

3) MSI Aegis RS 11th - $1,657

The MSI Aegis RS 11th Gen (Image via MSI)

Specifications:

CPU: Intel Core i7 11700KF GPU: MSI Geforce RTX 3080 10 GB GDDR6X RAM: 16 GB DDR4 Storage: 1 TB PCIe NVMe

MSI Aegis RS 11th Gen is among the best pre-built gaming PCs out there. It is a balanced system with parts that have been designed to max out performance and enhance upgradability. With this purchase, gamers can upgrade their cooling, graphics card, and motherboard without a hiccup.

MSI also does not charge an insane price for the system. The PC is housed in the Gungnir case, which the company sells separately.

2) iBuyPower Revolt 3 i7BG - $2,599

The iBuyPower Revolt 3 i7BG pre-built gaming PC (Image via iBuyPower)

CPU: Intel Core i7 11700KF GPU: Aorus GeForce RTX 3080 Gaming OC 10GB GDDR6X RAM: 16GB T-Force DDR4-3200 MHz Storage: Western Digital SN550 1 TB PCIe NVMe

The iBuyPower Revolt 3 i7BG is one of the most attractive pre-built gaming PCs, and its case looks much like the Xbox Series X, although it is much bigger than the console.

This system offers great performance with an octa-core Core i7 processor and an RTX 3080 10 GB GPU. It also has a handle and two headset hangers to help with portability and utility.

1) Corsair One A200 - $2,599.99

The Corsair One a200 pre-built PC (Image via Corsair)

Specifications:

CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 5900X GPU: Nvidia Geforce RTX 3080 10 GB GDDR6X (liquid-cooled) RAM: 32 GB DDR4-3200 MHz (dual-channel) Storage: 1 TB PCIe NVMe + 2 TB 5400 RPM 2.5" HDD

Corsair One a200 is one of the most compact gaming powerhouses available on the market today. With an R9 5900X chip, an RTX 3080, and 32GB of DDR4 RAM, this pre-built will take care of everything you throw at it and performs well under high workloads.

However, its compact size and questionable design decisions mean that the thermal performance of this PC is not good. The CPU temperatures always touch the upper 80s and even hit the 90-degree mark. Thus, gamers living in tropical regions should avoid this system.

A guide to buying pre-built gaming PCs

AAAGadgetPlug®️ (PAY SMALL SMALL👍) @AAAGadgetPlug



12th Generation Core i9

24GB Nvidia Graphics RTX 3090

2TB SSD + 2TB HDD

128GB RAM



5.5 million Dell Alienware Aurora R13 Gaming Desktop12th Generation Core i924GB Nvidia Graphics RTX 30902TB SSD + 2TB HDD128GB RAM5.5 million Dell Alienware Aurora R13 Gaming Desktop 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥12th Generation Core i924GB Nvidia Graphics RTX 30902TB SSD + 2TB HDD128GB RAM5.5 million ✅✅✅ https://t.co/VWUOdFRfbw

Buying pre-built gaming PCs can be very simple if users keep a few points in mind. Popular system integrators in the market these days will not scam gamers. However, without a little awareness, things might go wrong. Here are some tips to reduce the chances of that happening:

1) Avoid deals that sound too good to be true

Most deals that come across as too good to be true may present problems. The list may include insufficient cooling, a cheap power supply, or even cheap AIB designs for the GPU promised in the build.

2) Avoid buying software add-ons with a pre-built PC

Most pre-built PC manufacturers charge users extra money by including bloatware with the system. This includes anti-virus protection, extended warranty, and more. In the case of boutique pre-builts, a warranty is provided by the parts' manufacturers themselves.

3) Try to stick to boutique pre-builts or systems from reputable companies

While buying pre-built gaming PCs, sticking to boutique or popular companies is a benefit. This way, gamers will be informed of the exact parts constituting their PC.

4) Pay a premium for shipping your pre-built

Cheapening out on the shipping of a pre-built PC is not a good idea. Systems are normally carried across long distances. So, spending a few extra bucks on damage insurance is the right way to go.

5) Buy a system with upgradability in mind

Games are getting more demanding by the day. Thus, buying a PC that can be upgraded down the line will save gamers some bucks.

Buying a pre-built gaming PC is one of the easiest and fastest ways for anyone to utilize the full power of the desktop platform. Considering modern gaming needs, the systems listed above will not disappoint gamers.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far