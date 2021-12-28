8 Minecraft-friendly pre-built PCs

Minecraft is an incredible game which has stood the test of time. Since its public release on May 17, 2009, it has continued to grow in popularity. Numerous communities have sprung up since and the game continues to receive regular updates.

If you're looking to get into Minecraft, or are just looking for a new PC to play it on, then you're in luck. Many pre-built PCs are perfect for playing the game. In this article, we've shortlisted eight such rigs.

Pre-built PCs that are ideal for playing Minecraft

1) CyberPowerPC Gamer Xtreme VR

CyberPowerPC Gamer Xtreme VR - Image via Amazon

One of the best Minecraft PCs currently available is the CyberPowerPC Gamer Xtreme VR. It comes with a GTX 1070 graphics card, which will give you outstanding performance when playing Minecraft. The CyberPowerPC Gamer Xtreme VR also includes an Intel i7-8700K CPU and 16GB of DDR4 RAM, ensuring Minecraft runs smoothly.

Minecraft usually doesn't need a lot of CPU power, but the extra juice will be beneficial when running Minecraft shaders. This is an advanced Minecraft mod that adds more realistic graphics to Minecraft, which can push your PC's hardware to its limits.

2) ASUS ROG STRIX GL12

ASUS ROG STRIX GL12 - Image via PC Connection

If you're looking for a Minecraft PC that has a bit more style, then the ASUS ROG STRIX GL12 is an excellent option. It comes with a GTX 1070 Ti graphics card, which will allow you to run Minecraft at very high resolutions. The ASUS ROG STRIX GL12 includes an Intel i7-8700K CPU and 16GB of DDR4 RAM, ensuring Minecraft runs smoothly.

Additionally, the ASUS ROG STRIX GL12 has enough power to breeze through the Realistic Resource Packs with ease.

3) CyberPowerPC Gamer Xtreme GLC4200A

CyberPowerPC Gamer Xtreme GLC4200A - Image via Walmart

If you're looking for a more budget-friendly Minecraft PC, then the CyberPowerPC Gamer Xtreme GLC4200A is an excellent choice.

The PC comes with an Intel i5-7400 CPU and 8GB of DDR4 RAM, which is perfectly adequate for the game. The CyberPowerPC Gamer Xtreme GLC4200A also includes a GTX 1060 graphics card, so it'll be able to handle Minecraft mods.

4) CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme SLC8420A

CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme SLC8420A - Image via Best Buy

This PC comes with an Intel i7-7700K CPU and 16GB of DDR4 RAM, making it one of the most powerful PCs available for playing Minecraft.

You get the same CPU and RAM power as the CyberPowerPC Gamer Xtreme VR, but no graphics card. Graphics are handled by the onboard video chipset instead. However, when it comes to Minecraft, an add-on graphics card isn't essential, and is more of a luxury.

5) CyberPowerPC Gamer Ultra GUA882

CyberPowerPC Gamer Ultra GUA882 - Image via PC Build Advisor

If you're looking for a cheap pre-built PC which can play Minecraft, then the CyberPowerPC Gamer Ultra GUA882 is an excellent choice. The PC comes with an Intel i5-7400 CPU and 8GB of DDR4 RAM, which will produce decent performance in Minecraft.

The CyberPowerPC Gamer Ultra GUA882 also includes a GTX 1050 graphics card, so it will be able to handle Minecraft mods.

6) CyberPowerPC Gamer Master GMA4000A

CyberPowerPC Gamer Master GMA4000A - Image via PC Richard

This Minecraft PC comes with an Intel i5-7400 CPU and 8GB of DDR4 RAM. The CyberPowerPC Gamer Master GMA4000A also includes a GTX 1060 graphics card. If you're looking for a Minecraft PC with a bit more style, then the CyberPowerPC Gamer Master GMA4000A is a good choice.

7) Dell XPS Tower SE

Dell XPS Tower SE - Image via Dell

If you're looking for a pre-built PC that is Windows 10-ready, then the Dell XPS Tower SE is a great choice.

This PC comes with an Intel i5-7400 CPU and 8GB of DDR4 RAM, which is perfectly adequate for the game. The Dell XPS Tower SE also includes a GTX 1050 graphics card, making it an excellent choice for playing Minecraft.

8) HP Pavilion Power 580-023w

HP Pavilion Power 580-023w - Image via FancyAppliance

Last but not least is the HP Pavilion Power 580-023w. This PC comes with an AMD Ryzen 5 1400 CPU and 8GB of DDR4 RAM. The HP Pavilion Power 580-023w also includes a GTX 1050 graphics card, making it an efficient Minecraft PC.

The above examples are some of the best pre-built PCs for playing Minecraft in 2021. Choose a PC with more power if you're heavily into Minecraft mods. That aside, it's all about choosing which form factor works best for you.

