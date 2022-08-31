10 best DDR5 RAMs for AMD Ryzen 7000 series CPU

With Ryzen 7000, AMD is introducing DDR5 support into their lineup of CPUs. The upcoming Zen 4-based processors will be DDR5 only. This means users cannot plug a DDR4 stick into these motherboards, unlike Intel Alder Lake processors.

DDR5 pricing has stabilized, but the memory sticks are still quite costlier compared to DDR4. Thus, it is important to sort the sticks that perform the best while not costing a fortune.

Most DDR5 memory sticks start with 32 GB kits. However, 16 GB of memory is still enough for gaming uses.

A guide to buying the best DDR5 memory sticks in the market

1) Kingston Fury Beast 32GB (2x16 GB) DDR5-5200 CL40 ($157.87)

Kingston FURY Beast 32GB RAM (Image via Newegg)

Kingston Fury Beast 32 GB sticks are a great blend of performance, build quality, reliability, and decent pricing. Despite being one of the cheapest options on the market, Fury Beast sticks are one of the most robust memory sticks to buy today.

Kingston has revised their formula with a new generation of Fury memory sticks. These memory sticks also have a very high clock speed of 5200 MHz. Thus, if users do not care about RGB, these sticks are the best option to scoop up currently.

2) Corsair Vengenace 32 GB (2x16 GB) DDR5-4800 MHz ($159.99)

CORSAIR Vengeance 32GB RAM (Image via Newegg)

Corsair Vengeance memory sticks are known for their insane overclocking potential and consistent performance levels. These sticks are among the best budget options in the market.

However, Corsair is yet to introduce the RGB variant of Vengeance DDR5 memory. The currently available option packs the revised design language of the Vengeance lineup without any form of lighting.

3) Teamgroup T-Force Vulcan 32 GB (2x16 GB ) DDR5-5200 MHz ($161.99)

Teamgroup T-Force Vulcan 32 GB (2x16 GB) 5200MHz RAM (Image via Newegg)

T-Force Vulcan sticks are Teamgroup's budget competitors. These sticks pack rock-solid performances and robust looks. With an insanely high clock speed of 5200 MHz, these sticks are among the best memory sticks that will not break the bank.

However, the T-Force Vulcan is more expensive as compared to some even better options like Corsair Vengeance and Kingston Fury Beast. Thus, users should pick Vulcan sticks only if they get a good deal on these memory modules.

4) Teamgroup Elite 32 GB (2 x 16 GB) DDR5-4800 MHz ($166.99)

Teamgroup Elite 32 GB RAM (Image via Amazon)

Teamgroup Elite sticks are one of the best barebones next-generation memory sticks available on the market. These sticks are clocked at 4800 MHz.

However, Teamgroup Elite memory sticks are only recommended for users building a server PC. There are better sticks available that gamers and professional users can pick up.

5) G.Skill Ripjaws S5 Series 32 GB (2 x 16 GB) 5200 MHz ($168.98)

G.Skill Ripjaws S5 Series 32 GB RAM (Image via Newegg)

The Ripjaws lineup is known for its value-for-money options. The recently launched Ripjaws S5 memory lineup continues this trend. These sticks are clocked at 5200 MHz, making them among the fastest in the market.

The Ripjaws memory sticks compete with the Corsair Vengeance and Kingston Fury Beast RAM modules. Their performances are equivalent to each other. Thus, users can choose any of these sticks for their build.

6) Crucial 32 GB (2x16 GB) DDR5-4800 MHz ($170.99)

Crucial 32 GB RAM (Image via Newegg)

Crucial DDR5 memory stick is another barebones entry on this list. These sticks are known for their insane price-to-performance ratios. However, the next-gen memory entries need to come down in price before we can justify purchasing one of these memory modules.

These barebones memory sticks replace the Crucial Ballistix lineup. The modules do not pack top-of-the-line components either. However, if gamers are looking to maximize their system memory size, Crucial RAM sticks will be a great option once pricing comes down within a year.

7) Teamgroup T-Force Delta RGB 32 GB DDR5-5200 CL40 ($184.99)

Teamgroup T-Force Delta RGB 32 GB RAM (Image via Newegg)

Teamgroup T-Force Delta RGB sticks are the first entry on this list to come with lighting options. These memory sticks pack solid performances out-of-the-box. However, it is not built with the best components in the market.

For an average gamer, the T-Force Delta RGB sticks are more than enough. Thus, anyone looking for RGB memory sticks without spending northwards of $200 can consider these RAM modules.

8) Adata XPG Lancer 32 GB (2x16 GB) 5200 MHz ($199.99)

Adata XPG LANCER 32GB Desktop Memory (Image via Newegg)

Adata XPG Lancer memory sticks are among the best-looking RAM modules available on the market. XPG sells both black and white versions of these memory modules. Thus, users can choose according to the aesthetics of their build.

The Lancer memory stick also packs some of the highest-end components. It is Adata's flagship option. Users who pick these modules will not be disappointed with the performance and lighting features.

9) G.Skill Trident Z5 RGB 32 GB (2x 16 GB) DDR5-5200 MHz ($199.99)

G.Skill Trident Z5 32 GB 5200 MHz RAM (Image via Newegg)

The G.Skill Trident Z5 RGB is the company's flagship memory module lineup. These sticks pack superb components, ample RGB lighting, and unparalleled overclocking potential.

At the high-end, users can opt for the Trident Z5 lineup. The upcoming AMD Ryzen 7000 chip can fully utilize these memory sticks' potential.

10) Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB 32 GB (2 x 16 GB) DDR5-5200 MHz ($199.99)

CORSAIR Dominator Platinum RGB 32GB RAM (Image via Corsair)

If users are looking for the absolute best memory sticks on the market, Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB sticks are the answer. These modules are Corsair's highest-end offerings. They pack ample RGB lighting that can be configured via the Corsair iCUE software.

In terms of performance, the Dominator Platinum sticks are unmatched. These sticks are used by extreme overclockers to set world records.

