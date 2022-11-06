Black Friday deal: How to get M1 Macbook Air at under $800

Black Friday deals have taken the tech community by storm. Several gadgets, including the Macbook Air, have been massively discounted. Such eye-watering prices make this month the best to drive some fancy and shiny new tech home, right before the Holiday Season.

The Apple MacBook Air is some of the most sought-after techs in today's world. They are comparatively more affordable, are crazily optimized, and are light, sleek, and extremely portable. It is also one of the easiest recommendations for students, provided they pack significant processing power, have long battery life, and last long.

Thus, it is no wonder that leading retailers have discounted their Macbooks by a solid margin. Students and other target demographics can pick up the laptop for as low as $800 this Black Friday.

A guide to scoring the M1 MacBook Air for $800 this Black Friday

The 2020 Apple M1 MacBook Air (Image via Best Buy)

Many might argue that the 2020 Apple M1 MacBook is an aging piece of technology that users should avoid in late 2022. However, one should keep in mind that the device is more powerful than what the average user or student would ever require.

This makes it a great choice for users who are looking for a computer to perform basic web browsing, content consumption, or even some low-level video editing, coding, or design workloads.

The particular model currently on sale packs the M1 chip developed in-house by Apple with 8 GB of memory and a 256 GB SSD. It can be picked up for $799.99 at Best Buy today. This makes for a massive $200 discount on the laptop.

The store also allows users to save more when they trade in their existing devices. The Macbook can also be picked up on an EMI plan of $33.34 per month for 24 months.

Users will also get a free trial of Apple TV+ for months for new or returning subscribers. In addition to this, they can also get free Apple Music and iCloud+ trials for up to four months and three months, respectively.

Specs of the laptop

Processor : Apple M1 with 8-core CPU (4 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores), a 7-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine

: Apple M1 with 8-core CPU (4 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores), a 7-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine Memory : 8 GB unified

: 8 GB unified Storage : 256 GB

: 256 GB Display : 13.3" LED-backlit Retina display, 2560 x 1600 resolution, 400 nits peak brightness

: 13.3" LED-backlit Retina display, 2560 x 1600 resolution, 400 nits peak brightness Battery : 49.9 Wh Li-Po battery with 30W USB-C power adapter

: 49.9 Wh Li-Po battery with 30W USB-C power adapter Dimensions and weight: 11.97 inches x 8.36 inches x 0.43 inches (WxDxH), 1.29 kg

The M1 Macbook Air packs a handful of useful and modern laptops that make it very contemporary concerning the 2022 standards. The list includes an HD webcam, high-quality stereo speakers, support for display output via Thunderbolt ports, Bluetooth 5.0, and 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks.

The laptop also comes with Touch ID, which improves safety via Apple's security enclaves. It also packs high-speed USB ports, including 40 Gbps USB 4 and up to 10 Gbps transfer speeds via USB 3.1 Gen 2 ports.

The laptop runs on macOS 13 Ventura and will receive future software updates for at least another two years.

Overall, the M1 MacBook Air is quite a capable device to pick up around the $800 mark this Black Friday.

