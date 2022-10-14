If anyone is thinking of upgrading their smartphones, Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are two of the best electronics sales of the year. They will take place the following Friday and Monday, after Thanksgiving (November 25 and 28, respectively.)

Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales bring amazing deals on gaming equipment, gadgets, electronics, and home appliances. So, if someone is looking for a new smartphone, Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale is going to be the perfect time to get one.

5 best Android smartphones to buy during Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale 2022

1) Pixel 7

Google Tensor G2

6.3" FHD+ 90Hz OLED

8GB RAM

Up to 256GB storage

50MP dual camera

4355 mAh w/ 30W charging

Google is here again with the exciting Pixel 7 series. No, they still have not introduced triple cameras in the base model, but overall it's a pretty powerful device with a capable camera system. Photography is usually the main attraction of Pixel phones, so this year, Google has come up with a 50MP primary + 12MP ultrawide lens dual camera system for Pixel 7.

Although it lacks a telephoto lens, the 50MP PD Quad Bayer wide lens supports up to 8X Super Res Zoom. In terms of OS, users will get the best Android experience with Pixel's stock Android. They can separately buy the 30W fast charger to get a 50% charge in 30 minutes. Enthusiasts should surely consider buying this device during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale 2022.

Starting from $599.00

2) One Plus 10T 5G

Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

6.7" FHD+ 120 Hz Fluid AMOLED

Up to 16GB RAM

Up to 256GB storage

50MP triple camera

4800 mAh w/ 125W SUPERVOOC charging

OnePlus 10T 5G is one of the cheapest smartphones with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, the current flagship processor from Qualcomm. It also comes with a 125W SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition charger, which provides a day's power in just 10 minutes and doubles the battery lifespan from 800 to 1600 cycles.

Currently, OnePlus offers a pair of OnePlus Buds Z2 with every purchase of 10T 5G. The all-new Cryo-velocity Vapor Cooling System does a pretty good job of cooling down the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1.

The flagship grade 50MP IMX766 sensor with OIS takes sharp and beautiful photos under any condition. OnePlus users thinking of upgrading their device should check this out during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale 2022.

Starting from $649.00

3) Pixel 7 Pro

Google Tensor G2

6.7" QHD+ 120Hz LTPO OLED

12GB RAM

Up to 512GB storage

50MP triple camera

5000 mAh w/ 30W charging

The Google Pixel 7 Pro is this year's flagship from Google. It also contains the same second-gen Google Tensor G2 processor with a Titan M2 security coprocessor. This is the upper variant of the base Pixel 7 with more RAM, storage, better camera, display, and battery backup. Enthusiasts should check this out during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale 2022.

Alongside the same dual cameras from the Pixel 7, the Pro version has a 48 MP Quad Bayer PD telephoto camera, allowing up to 30X Super Res Zoom. Both Pixel 7 and 7 Pro come with Gorilla Glass Victus on the front and back, polished aluminum side-frame, IP68 dust and water resistance, and fingerprint-resistant coating.

Starting from $899.00

4) Samsung Galaxy Flip 4

Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

6.7" FHD+ 120 Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X

Up to 8GB RAM

Up to 512GB storage

12MP dual camera

3700 mAh w/ 25W charging

After so many predictions, leaks, and rumors, Samsung finally launched their Galaxy Flip 4 and Fold 4 smartphones at the Galaxy Unpacked event in August this year. As usual, the Flip 4 is the cheaper version, while the Fold 4 is the costlier version. Dr. TM Roh, President & Head of MX Business, Samsung has stated his vision of foldables being the future of smartphones.

Hence, fans can expect Samsung to focus more on foldable phones in the future. The flippable 6.7" FHD+ 120 Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex display is a big improvement over the older Galaxy Flip smartphone displays.

Samsung claims it to be their toughest Z Flip ever, with Gorilla Glass Victus on the back and IPX8 water resistance. People who want a foldable device under budget should take a look at this during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale 2022.

Starting from $899.99

5) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

7.7" QXGA+ 120 Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X

6.2" HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X (cover)

Up to 12GB RAM

Up to 1TB storage

50MP triple camera

4400 mAh w/ 25W charging

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the costlier device in the latest Galaxy foldable series. It has a better camera system, wider display, larger battery, more memory, and storage. Unlike the Z Flip 4, it comes with a 50MP triple camera system. The 10MP telephoto camera supports up to 30X Space Zoom.

This foldable smartphone features a humongous 7.7" QXGA+ 120 Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex screen as the primary display and a 6.2" HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O screen as the cover display. Buyers who want a zero-compromise foldable device should mark this one for the upcoming Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale 2022.

Starting from $1510.99

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

