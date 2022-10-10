5 best smart TV to buy during Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales 2022

If you're looking for a good deal on Smart TVs, Black Friday and Cyber Monday, two of the biggest electronics sales of the year, are only a month away. The Friday and Monday following Thanksgiving are termed so, as one marks the start of the Christmas shopping season, while the other encourages people to shop online by providing huge discounts.

We are already in the month of October and there will be a bunch of sales between now and the end of the year, starting with the Halloween sale.

But unlike Halloween, Christmas, or New Year's sales, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are all about electronics. Whether it is home appliances, smartphones, cameras, laptops, PCs, or electronic accessories, everything will be available at a huge discount.

Speaking of home appliances, smart TVs will also be available at special prices during these sales. So, here are a few smart TVs to look out for during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales of 2022.

5 best smart TV to buy during Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale

1) LG C2

Self-Lighting OLED

4K @ 120Hz

4xHDMI 2.1

42", 48", 55", 65", 77", 83"

2.2 channel down firing speakers

Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG

webOS

G-SYNC Compatible, FreeSync Premium

Magic Remote

LG C2 is one of the best OLED smart TVs of the year. This device comes with the Evo OLED panel, which was first used in LG G1. It features a9 Gen5 AI processor with AI Picture Pro and AI 4K Upscaling technologies.

LG C2 is probably the best smart TV on this list to use as a gaming monitor.

Not only does it support NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatibility and FreeSync Premium, it also has Variable Refresh Rate technology, HDMI 2.1 ports and a 120Hz fast refresh rate. On the software side, it features LG's own webOS. The Magic Remote is also one of the best smart TV remotes on the market.

Starting from $1349.99

2) TCL 6 Series

Mini-LED QLED

4K, 8K @ 120Hz

4xHDMI 2.1 (1 eARC)

55", 65", 75"

Dual speakers

Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG

Roku OS, Google TV

Auto Game Mode

AiPQ Engine

TCL 6 Series smart TVs come in several variants. There are two resolutions, 4K, 8K and two operating systems, Roku OS and Google TV. However, the 8K variant is only available with Roku OS. The AiPQ Engine is a powerful technology that enhances pictures in real time.

This smart TV comes with Auto Game Mode, which automatically enables Variable Refresh Rates and several other technologies to provide an overall better gaming experience. The Pro Voice Enabled Remote Control RC580 eases accessibility.

If you are looking for a value-for-money purchase during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale, then the TCL Series 6 could be an ideal choice.

Starting from $699.99

3) Samsung QN90B Neo QLED

QLED

4K @ 120Hz

4xHDMI 2.1 (1 eARC)

43", 50", 55", 65", 75", 85", 98"

4.2.2 channel speakers

Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HLG

Tizen OS

FreeSync Premium Pro

Motion Xcelerator Turbo+

This is one of the best smart TVs for streaming that buyers should look into during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. Its Quantum Matrix Technology, powered by the Neo Quantum 4K processor, results in amazing picture quality. The Motion Xcelerator Turbo+ pushes the limits of the 120Hz display.

Dolby ATMOS, combined with the Object Tracking Sound+ technology provides an excellent surround sound experience. Users can easily sync their Samsung Q series soundbars with the QN90B using Q-Symphony.

Starting from $1099.99

4) Sony Bravia XR X90J

Full Array LED

4K @ 120Hz

4xHDMI 2.1 (1 eARC)

50", 55", 65", 75"

2.2 channel speakers

Dolby Vision Dark

Android TV

Cognitive Processor XR

Slim Blade stand

Sony Bravia XR X90J is a Full Array LED smart TV belonging to the XR series. Powered by the Cognitive Processor XR, it produces an amazing, crisp, and clear image.

It also has other special technologies exclusive to the XR series TVs, including 4K Upscaling dual database processing, Super Resolution, Triluminous Pro, Smoothing Live Color, Contrast Booster, and HDR Remaster Dynamic Contrast Enhancer.

Sony claims this to be one of the best TVs for the latest PS5 console. The 2.2 speaker system supports DTS Digital Surround Sound, Dolby ATMOS, and 3D Surround Upscaling. If anyone is looking to buy a Sony TV during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale, this is a great option.

Starting from $1099.99

5) LG G2 OLED

Self-Lighting OLED

4K @ 120Hz

4xHDMI 2.1

55", 65", 77", 83", 97"

4.2 channel down firing speakers

Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG

webOS

G-SYNC Compatible, FreeSync Premium

Magic Remote

This is another premium range smart TV from LG, with their Self-Lighting OLED panel and a9 Gen5 AI processor. Rigged with Brightness Booster Max, Pixel Level Dimming, AI 4K Upscaling, and AI Picture Pro technology, it produces stunning colors and crystal clear details. The 4.2 channel down firing speakers support Dolby ATMOS and LG Sound Sync.

With G-SYNC Compatible, FreeSync Premium, Auto Low Latency Mode, Variable Refresh Rate, HGiG, and >1 latency rate, it is a gaming ready smart TV. PC gamers looking for a large screen should opt for this in the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.

Starting from $1899.99

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

