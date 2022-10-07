iPhone 13 and 13 Pro expected discounts during Halloween sale

The iPhone 13 series is soon going to hit Halloween sales. Like every other year, October is here again with festivities and, most importantly, Halloween sales. Starting in the second half of October, this sale will go on for two to three weeks, bringing considerable discounts on several commodities. Everything will be sold at heavy discounts, from fashion accessories to home appliances and electronics.

Speaking of electronics, almost every Apple product, including iPhones, iPads, and MacBooks, will be on sale. Interested buyers can get the newly launched iPhone 14 or the previous year's hit iPhone 13 at special prices. So here is a brief description of the 13 base model, 13 Pro features, and their expected prices during the Halloween sale.

iPhone 13 and 13 Pro expected discounts during the Halloween sale

iPhone 13 and 13 Pro expected prices during Halloween

13 128GB : $349 instead of $499

13 256GB : $549 instead of $699

13 512GB : $849 instead of $999

13 Pro 128GB : $799 instead of $899

13 Pro 256GB : $899 instead of $999

13 Pro 512GB : $1149 instead of $1299

13 Pro 1TB : $1349 instead of $1499

Special Features

The iPhone 13 series was launched last year on September 14 and consists of the iPhone 13 (base model), 13 Mini, 13 Pro, and 13 Pro Max. It is the second and last iPhone series to have the Mini variant. With the iPhone 14 series, Apple brought back the Plus variant, which replaced the Mini.

The iPhone 13 Pro was the first to come with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, a ProMotion XDR display, and a new display engine. Apple claimed that the new A15 bionic chip could produce 50% faster CPU performance and 30% faster GPU performance than any other smartphone chip.

Apple used the same A15 Bionic chip in 13 Mini and SE (3rd Gen). They are still using it in the latest iPhone 14. However, it's an upgraded version with a 5-core GPU instead of a 4-core one.

The 16-core Neural Engine can perform up to 15.8 trillion operations per second. It powers new features such as Smart HDR 4 and Cinematic Mode. The A15 Bionic chip was also more power efficient than the previous generation A14 Bionic chip, which significantly increased the battery life of the 13 series.

Although the camera system is a bit old, Apple has made several changes. Like the new telephoto lens with 6x optical zoom range and LiDAR scanner in the 13 Pro.

All 13 series iPhones are compatible with MagSafe cases, wallets, chargers, and more. They are heavily protected with ceramic shield glass on the front, which Apple claims to be the toughest glass on any smartphone. The 13 and 13 Pro models have aerospace-grade aluminum and surgical-grade stainless steel side panels, respectively.

Both are water resistant up to 6 meters for 30 minutes, and both support Spatial Audio playback and Dolby Atmos. The iPhone 13 base model was also the first one where Apple removed the 64GB variant and introduced the 512GB variant. The Pro variant allows ProRes to video record up to 4K in 30 FPS, night mode portraits, macro photography, and Apple ProRAW.

Detailed Specifications

13 specs:

6.1" Super Retina XDR OLED display

Apple A15 Bionic chip

128GB, 256GB, 512GB storage variants

12MP wide and ultrawide lenses

12MP TrueDepth front camera

FaceID

IP68 water resistance

iOS 15 (now upgradable to iOS 16)

Up to 19 hours of video playback time

5G connectivity

13 Pro specs:

6.1" Super Retina XDR OLED display with ProMotion

Apple A15 Bionic chip

128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage variants

12MP wide, ultrawide, and telephoto lenses

12MP TrueDepth front camera

FaceID

IP68 water resistance

iOS 15 (now upgradable to iOS 16)

Up to 22 hours of video playback time

5G connectivity

These were the detailed specs, special features, and expected prices for the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro in the upcoming Halloween sale. So buyers must stay prepared, as it's only a matter of a few weeks before the rush for Halloween sales begins.

