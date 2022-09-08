iPhone 14 Pro looks to compete with cinema cameras through new 48-megapixel camera and Pro Res mode

Apple just announced the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro series smartphones at the Far Out event. The company also launched its latest Apple Watch Series 8, Watch SE, Watch Ultra, and AirPods Pro 2.

It turns out that the speculations about the iPhone 14 were right. This year, the latest iPhone series will have a base variant, as well as Plus, Pro, and Pro Max variants.

With this decision, Apple has officially discontinued the iPhone Mini variant, which started with the iPhone 12 series. The base and Plus variants will basically come with the same A15 chipset and camera system as the iPhone 13 Pro series. Meanwhile, the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max variants will come with the latest A16 chipset and a far better camera module.

The new iPhone Pro and Pro Max will also get features like "always-on-display" and Dynamic Island. The Plus and Pro Max variants will feature a larger 6.7" display, while the others will have 6.1" displays. Additionally, Pro variant iPhones will flaunt narrower bezels and slimmer bodies.

Features and pre-order/sale dates of iPhone 14 Pro series

It seems like Apple has put all of its efforts into the new iPhone Pro series. The iPhone 14 base series looks a little underwhelming, but the Pro series carries some revolutionary features in both the software and hardware departments. The completely revamped camera system is definitely the most noticeable among them.

The new camera system for the Pro variant iPhones will feature a 48-megapixel quad-pixel primary sensor, f/1.78 aperture, and 24mm focal length. It will also have second-generation sensor-shift optical image stabilization, seven‑element lens, and 100% Focus Pixels. The quad pixel technology will allow the primary sensor to work as a 2x telephoto sensor.

The iPhone 14 Pro camera module (Image via Apple)

The 12MP 3x telephoto sensor will feature a 77mm lens with ƒ/2.8 aperture, optical image stabilization, 3x optical zoom in, 2x optical zoom out, and digital zoom up to 15x.

The 12MP ultra-wide sensor will have a 13 mm lens with ƒ/2.2 aperture and 120° field of view, six‑element lens, 100% Focus Pixels, and lens correction.

The rear camera system supports 4K 60 fps HDR video recording with Dolby Vision and ProRes video recording up to 4K at 30 fps. The 12MP True-Depth front camera with ƒ/1.9 aperture has auto focus, with Focus Pixels, Six‑element lens, and Retina Flash. It also supports HDR video recording with Dolby Vision up to 4K at 60 fps.

Some of the highlighted features of this camera system are the sapphire crystal lens cover, Portrait mode with advanced bokeh and Depth Control, and Night Mode Portraits with LiDAR Scanner. It also boasts Portrait Lighting with six effects (Natural, Studio, Contour, Stage, Stage Mono, High‑Key Mono), Deep Fusion, Adaptive True Tone flash, Photonic Engine, and Smart HDR 4.

Additional features include up to 63MP Panorama, Live Photos, advanced red-eye correction, Burst mode, and photo geotagging.

Pre-orders for the latest iPhone 14 series will start on September 9, 2022. The series will be available for purchase on September 16, 2022. The prices are $799 for the base variant, $899 for the Plus variant, $999 for the Pro variant, and $1099 for the Pro Max variant.

It will be interesting to see how the upcoming Pixel 7 series compares to the new iPhone 14 series.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh