5 biggest differences between iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro

Apple just released the new iPhone 14 and 14 Pro series at the ’Far Out' event. The latest iPhone series includes 4 models: iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, and 14 Pro Max. Alongside the newest iPhones, Apple also launched the latest Apple Watch Series 8, Watch SE, Watch Ultra, and AirPods Pro 2 at the same event.

Based on what is currently known, fans' speculations about the new iPhone series have turned out to be right. This year, Apple has removed its iPhone Mini variant and brought back the good ol' iPhone Plus, which was last seen in the iPhone X series. While the base and Pro variants feature 6.1 inch displays, the Plus and Pro Max versions boast a larger 6.7 inch display.

Looking at major differences between iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro

With the launch of the new iPhone 14 series, Apple seems to have made the gap between the base and the Pro variants of the iPhone even bigger by taking some revolutionary steps. The base and the Plus versions will carry the old A15 bionic chipset, the same old notch. On the other hand, Pro variants of the latest iPhone will get a completely new 48 megapixel camera system, A16 bionic chipset, and a new pill-shaped Dynamic Island cutout.

Most importantly, Apple is completely ditching physical sim cards and replacing them with dual eSIMs. So, here are some of the biggest differences between the iPhone 14 base and Pro variants.

1) Chipset

Apple has finally confirmed that the latest base iPhone and its Plus version will carry the same A15 chipset as the iPhone 13 series. However, the Pro variants will flaunt the latest A16 chipset. Both chipsets faeture 6‑core CPUs with 2 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores, 5‑core GPU, and 16‑core Neural Engine.

The numbers may look similar, but the A16 bionic chip packs 16 billion transistors, a billion more than the A15 variant. Furthermore, the A16 has 50% higher GPU bandwidth.

2) Camera system

The Pro variants will have a triple camera setup with the first 48 megapixel primary sensor in an iPhone, with the other sensors being a 12 megapixel telephoto and a 12 megapixel ultra-wide. The base models will feature the older dual-camera setup with a 12 megapixel main sensor and a 12 megapixel ultra-wide.

Higher resolution means clearer photos and the new iPhone Pro variants can capture stunning details better than ever. The new camera module also comes with second-generation sensor-shift optical image stabilization, while the base variants will have the first-generation version of this feature. ProRes video recording is not supported on the base variants.

3) Notch

Apple is ditching the big old notch for a new pill-shaped Dynamic Island in the iPhone 14 Pro variants. The Dynamic Island is a great harmony between hardware and software, looking far more seamless while increasing utility. The new iPhone Pro and Pro Max users will be able to get floating bubble widgets and notifications. Interestingly, the base and Plus variants will retain the old notch.

4) Display

Both the base and Pro models will feature FHD+ Super Retina XDR OLED displays. However, the Pro variants' displays will be significantly better than the base model. Only the Pro variants come with ProMotion technology, allowing an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz. Similarly, the new always-on-display feature is yet another exclusive for the Pro variants.

5) Colors and variants

Both the base and Pro models come in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB storage options; but the Pro models also feature an extra top tier 1TB storage option. This year, the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus have a new color option of Purple, while the Pro and Pro Max have a stunning new Deep Purple choice.

Edited by Atul S