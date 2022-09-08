"It's basically the iPhone 13": Fans react to iPhone 14 having the same A15 Bionic chip as previous generation

The iPhone 14 and all its variants were announced for the first time on September 7 as Apple showcased what they had planned. While many weren't expecting radical improvements, they have now been disappointed with what's been shown. The chipset that will power the devices appears to be the principal cause of the problem.

Over the years, Apple has become a household name in the mobile phone market thanks to its flagship devices. There have been rumors about what could be there outside and inside the iPhone 14 models.

The previous generation was successful, and many were expecting an even more powerful chipset than the A15 Bionic. Sadly, they have been left disappointed following last evening's announcement about a couple of models of the 14th generation.

Jon @JonBaker92 it’s basically the iPhone 13, and we’ve always said “it’s the same as last year” but this time it legit is 🤣 @MKBHD Yeah but does it do anything new? 🤣it’s basically the iPhone 13, and we’ve always said “it’s the same as last year” but this time it legit is 🤣 @MKBHD Yeah but does it do anything new? 🤣😅 it’s basically the iPhone 13, and we’ve always said “it’s the same as last year” but this time it legit is 🤣

While there's nothing wrong with the A15 Bionic, there was a reason for fans to expect something more. After all, the iPhone 13 and the current generation of the iPhone SE have the A15, so putting them in the upcoming device seems silly to some. Social media has become a hub of reactions and activity ever since the news broke out.

Retaining the A15 Bionic chip for the iPhone 14 has left the community underwhelmed

Ever since the news broke, people from all spheres of life have reacted to the news. This includes influencers and notable personalities like Marques Brownlee. He stated that not going next-gen for the cheaper models makes it the same as the iPhone 13 with changes in the camera.

Marques Brownlee @MKBHD iPhone 14 (6.1”) and iPhone 14 Plus (6.7”)



Same design

Same A15 bionic

5 colors (new blue)

Upgraded camera system with larger sensor and wider aperture

New 12mp selfie camera with autofocus



(Feels like the iPhone 13 Pros minus a camera and dressed in aluminum) iPhone 14 (6.1”) and iPhone 14 Plus (6.7”)Same designSame A15 bionic5 colors (new blue)Upgraded camera system with larger sensor and wider apertureNew 12mp selfie camera with autofocus(Feels like the iPhone 13 Pros minus a camera and dressed in aluminum)

Other fans couldn't believe their eyes that Apple is using the same chip from the previous model on their new product.

MilesAboveTech @milesabovetech They really are just reusing the A15 bionic chip from the iPhone 13 pro in the new iPhone 14 and 14 Plus They really are just reusing the A15 bionic chip from the iPhone 13 pro in the new iPhone 14 and 14 Plus

With the costlier iPhone 14 variants getting a new A16 Bionic chip, this creates a generational rift that some find quite problematic. They believe that such a move sets a precedence for things that don't seem nice.

Brit_bii @brit_bii Apple leaving the iPhone 14 on the A15 bionic chip really leaves an impression I'm not fond of. Creating a generational rift in your product line is not the best thing imo. Apple leaving the iPhone 14 on the A15 bionic chip really leaves an impression I'm not fond of. Creating a generational rift in your product line is not the best thing imo.

For some, the base version with the older chip is very lackluster, especially when compared to its more premium editions.

Charlie @CharlieThomas80 For sure the most lackluster new iPhone I can recall. For sure the most lackluster new iPhone I can recall.

One person commented that the one extra core on the A15 Bionic could allow some room for an upgrade.

Dame Tech @DameTechChannel One word for the iPhone 14 Pro Max: Hyped!!! As for the iPhone 14, it’s not very good unless your primary focus is gaming/budget. The 5-core vs 4-Core A15 Bionic GPU is a pretty decent gap when it comes to gaming. However, the A16 Bionic is on another level. #Apple #Apple Event One word for the iPhone 14 Pro Max: Hyped!!! As for the iPhone 14, it’s not very good unless your primary focus is gaming/budget. The 5-core vs 4-Core A15 Bionic GPU is a pretty decent gap when it comes to gaming. However, the A16 Bionic is on another level. #Apple #AppleEvent

Some were expecting much more improvements to be made to the A15 Bionic as the upgrades it has received aren't worth speaking about.

STEVEcKONG @STEVEcKONG Apple, I know you're trying to make "competitors" look bad, but Apple, doesn't it also means the A16 Bionic is only 33.3% faster than the A13 Bionic? Where's the comparisons between the A16 and the A15? #AppleEvent Apple, I know you're trying to make "competitors" look bad, but Apple, doesn't it also means the A16 Bionic is only 33.3% faster than the A13 Bionic? Where's the comparisons between the A16 and the A15? #AppleEvent https://t.co/fOEwBbMAl0

Another Twitter user commented on how Apple had slyly excluded devices like the current generation iPhone SE which are run by the same A15 bionic.

Suman Chakraborty aka Shinobi @a_fresh_shinobi #AppleEvent A15 again on the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus! They said it was introduced in the iPhone 13 Pro, like the regular phones didn't exist. A15 again on the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus! They said it was introduced in the iPhone 13 Pro, like the regular phones didn't exist. 😂 #AppleEvent https://t.co/bqiMm1ODDk

There were some cheeky and hilarious reactions as well all over social media.

shane starnes @DroidModderX Apple marketing: The iPhone 14 has the same A15 Bionic chip as the iPhone 13 Pro!

Me:....and the iPhone SE! Apple marketing: The iPhone 14 has the same A15 Bionic chip as the iPhone 13 Pro!Me:....and the iPhone SE!

Despite the similar specs on the iPhone 14, Apple has promised that there will be some noticeable improvements. Whether that is true or just empty promises will be proven in the near future.

