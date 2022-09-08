"It's basically the iPhone 13": Fans react to iPhone 14 having the same A15 Bionic chip as previous generation

The iPhone 14 and all its variants were announced for the first time on September 7 as Apple showcased what they had planned. While many weren't expecting radical improvements, they have now been disappointed with what's been shown. The chipset that will power the devices appears to be the principal cause of the problem.
Over the years, Apple has become a household name in the mobile phone market thanks to its flagship devices. There have been rumors about what could be there outside and inside the iPhone 14 models.
The previous generation was successful, and many were expecting an even more powerful chipset than the A15 Bionic. Sadly, they have been left disappointed following last evening's announcement about a couple of models of the 14th generation.
While there's nothing wrong with the A15 Bionic, there was a reason for fans to expect something more. After all, the iPhone 13 and the current generation of the iPhone SE have the A15, so putting them in the upcoming device seems silly to some. Social media has become a hub of reactions and activity ever since the news broke out.
Retaining the A15 Bionic chip for the iPhone 14 has left the community underwhelmed
Ever since the news broke, people from all spheres of life have reacted to the news. This includes influencers and notable personalities like Marques Brownlee. He stated that not going next-gen for the cheaper models makes it the same as the iPhone 13 with changes in the camera.
Other fans couldn't believe their eyes that Apple is using the same chip from the previous model on their new product.
With the costlier iPhone 14 variants getting a new A16 Bionic chip, this creates a generational rift that some find quite problematic. They believe that such a move sets a precedence for things that don't seem nice.
For some, the base version with the older chip is very lackluster, especially when compared to its more premium editions.
One person commented that the one extra core on the A15 Bionic could allow some room for an upgrade.
Some were expecting much more improvements to be made to the A15 Bionic as the upgrades it has received aren't worth speaking about.
Another Twitter user commented on how Apple had slyly excluded devices like the current generation iPhone SE which are run by the same A15 bionic.
There were some cheeky and hilarious reactions as well all over social media.
Despite the similar specs on the iPhone 14, Apple has promised that there will be some noticeable improvements. Whether that is true or just empty promises will be proven in the near future.