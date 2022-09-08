iPhone 14 Pro finally gets rid of notch for pill-shaped cutout called "Dynamic Island" and Super Retina XDR: Prices, release date, and more

The highly anticipated iPhone 14 series, which had been heavily rumored for quite a long time, was finally announced during the September Apple event, Far Out. It also showcased the Apple Watch Series 8, along with the next generation of Apple AirPods Pro.

Marques Brownlee @MKBHD Apple naming the pill cutout the “Dynamic Island” is the most Apple thing they’ve ever Appled Apple naming the pill cutout the “Dynamic Island” is the most Apple thing they’ve ever Appled https://t.co/tNWR21XqL1

Although all the devices featured during the event were really captivating, one of the most striking and intriguing changes the new smartphone series saw involves the "Dynamic Island" notch for the front camera. It ditches the traditional notch on the display for a pill-shaped cutout, which looks both peculiar and refreshing at the same time.

The event also shed light on the key features of the new smartphone series and highlighted how it differs from the previous-generation devices in terms of specifications, pricing, and more. Above all, fans now have a confirmed release date for the phones in the new lineup.

Apple introduces "Dynamic Island," retina XDR display, eSIM, and satellite communication

Apple has quickly become a household name because of its iPhone series of smartphones. The devices have managed to build a long-lasting and rich legacy of their own. The iPhone 14 is the natural successor to the existing generation of smartphones in every way, featuring better hardware, internal specifications, and some really high-end upgrades to boot.

The device will boast some of the most impressive upgrades over its predecessor from the previous generation. This includes a better display, a more powerful bionic chip — which Apple claims to be the fastest ever in any of its smartphones to date — and a bunch of new features that truly make the new device the next generation of smartphones.

The "Dynamic Island" notch

9to5Mac @9to5mac Apple is calling iPhone 14 Pro's pill cutout the "Dynamic Island" Apple is calling iPhone 14 Pro's pill cutout the "Dynamic Island" https://t.co/7jomGslgU4

Apple has ditched the traditional notch it used to have for the front-facing cameras on the previous-generation smartphones. Instead, the tech giant has opted for a pill-shaped cutout called the "Dynamic Island."

Now, the proximity sensor, as well as the front camera, is placed behind the display. Notification pop-ups are integrated seamlessly into the "Dynamic Island" notch, featuring an animation that is both lively and fluid.

The Super Retina XDR display

Both the new iPhone 14 Pro models will feature a Super Retina XDR OLED display, which is much more vibrant and bright than the last flagship device in the series. The Pro and Pro Max variants will have thinner borders, a more active area for display, along with the aforementioned "Dynamic Island" notch.

A16 Bionic is the new processor chip

Marques Brownlee @MKBHD The new A16 Bionic in iPhone 14 Pros is on a 4nm process. Quoting 40% better max performance than “the competition.” The new A16 Bionic in iPhone 14 Pros is on a 4nm process. Quoting 40% better max performance than “the competition.” https://t.co/8biOnj3nxN

The latest chipset for the new iPhone 14 is a six-core processor, with two high-performance cores that use up to 20 percent less power, while the remaining four efficiency cores employ 1/3rd of the power of chips used by other leading smartphones on the market. Moreover, the CPU is backed by a 16-core neural engine.

No physical SIM card

During the event, Apple also introduced eSIM for the iPhone 14 series. This feature allows users to store multiple eSIMs on their devices without compromising security, which has been enhanced for the new devices. The company also stated that for now, there would be no SIM trays in the US models of the new smartphones.

Marques Brownlee @MKBHD iPhone 14 gets Emergency SOS via satellite? When pointed directly at a satellite with a clear view of the sky, you can send messages with no cellular connection. There’s UI to show you exactly where to point your phone so you hit a satellite



Free for 2 years in US/Canada iPhone 14 gets Emergency SOS via satellite? When pointed directly at a satellite with a clear view of the sky, you can send messages with no cellular connection. There’s UI to show you exactly where to point your phone so you hit a satelliteFree for 2 years in US/Canada https://t.co/d5CA8nbvnE

Apple has also announced that it has added Satellite Connectivity to the devices in its latest lineup, allowing users to use their smartphones to communicate via satellite during emergencies using the "Emergency SOS via satellite."

Hardware specifications

The iPhone 14 Pro comes in four color options: Space Black, Silver, Gold, and Deep Purple. The new smartphone in the series is made of surgical-grade stainless steel, a ceramic shield that comes with water resistance, according to Apple.

Both Pro variants support up to 1600 nits of peak brightness, which is the highest of any smartphone to date. The company has made sure the display is very power efficient and hence added a refresh rate of 1Hz with the device's low-power mode.

Pricing and release date

Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max will both be launched on September 16, 2022. Buyers can pre-order either item right now. The devices are priced at $999 and $1,099 for the Pro and Pro Max variants, respectively.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh