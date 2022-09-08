"Not all countries have eSIM": iPhone 14 enthusiasts confused as Apple decides to ditch physical SIM tray

The iPhone 14 has been announced, and fans are eager to get their hands on the next chapter of the iconic line of mobiles. Typically, specific changes will be made to the upcoming model from the previous model of the series.

Over the years, Apple has made specific mobile device innovations, some of which are ingenious. However, some, like the removal of a 3.5 mm jack, caused more trouble than potential solutions. Apple may be on the precipice of one such decision.

nixCraft @nixcraft Alex Dobie @alexdobie here i fixed it here i fixed it https://t.co/INZ2P8oeiV Why? It turns out Apple removes the SIM card tray on all iPhone 14 models in the USA. I guess folks from the USA never travel out of the country where they need to buy the SIM card in another country. Not all countries have eSIM. twitter.com/alexdobie/stat… Why? It turns out Apple removes the SIM card tray on all iPhone 14 models in the USA. I guess folks from the USA never travel out of the country where they need to buy the SIM card in another country. Not all countries have eSIM. twitter.com/alexdobie/stat…

Among several things announced yesterday, it was declared that all models of the iPhone 14 would only work with eSIMs. These digital versions of the earlier physical SIMS provide mobile device connectivity. While switching to eSIMs might not be problematic for some, many regions still use physical versions. This has left many potential users in a lurch as they don't know how they will be able to manage the problem.

The lack of a SIM slot in the iPhone 14 models could be a significant hindrance for many regions of the world

Fans have been extremely excited for a long time, and Apple appeased them earlier last night. There were some fantastic products on show, including four variants of the iPhone 14. While the device retains certain things from the previous generation, other areas have been changed.

Utsav Techie @utsavtechie US iPhone 14 Don't have sim cards and going all eSIM US iPhone 14 Don't have sim cards and going all eSIM

All four variants, as mentioned earlier, will now be using eSIM. this change comes with the 14th generation. While it shouldn't ordinarily be a problem, Apple sells its products worldwide. In some areas, many users still use the physical version of mobile SIMs. It's also why some have taken to social media to express their displeasure.

This creates a massive problem for anyone who might want to buy it from the United States and import it to their local region. If someone's local region doesn't support eSIM, they won't be able to get connectivity on their iPhone 14.

Some aren't sure about this change, despite Apple's attempts to neatly sell it as a new feature.

Concept Central @concept_central @theapplehub They definitely tried as hard as possible to make it seem like they were doing you a "favor" by removing the sim tray. @theapplehub They definitely tried as hard as possible to make it seem like they were doing you a "favor" by removing the sim tray.

Given the available number of options that are already there on the older generation of iPhones, one Twitter user feels that this change limits the options for users.

Julian @Julian_Hamburg @theapplehub I really don’t see the use case because you already can use a (up to 5) eSim from iPhone 11 and later and so the User can decide by his own which one to use. Taking that away is not a good choice and it’s only for connecting it fix to any Provider in Future i think. (Reselling?) @theapplehub I really don’t see the use case because you already can use a (up to 5) eSim from iPhone 11 and later and so the User can decide by his own which one to use. Taking that away is not a good choice and it’s only for connecting it fix to any Provider in Future i think. (Reselling?)

While some users like the digital versions of SIM cards on the grounds of security, they also believe that an option for physical cards should be there.

jawad @jawadcoral



Physical sim is mandatory @theapplehub Its good for security but physical sim should be present. In some regions its hard to get eSim easily. Its also a long producer to get esim.Physical sim is mandatory @theapplehub Its good for security but physical sim should be present. In some regions its hard to get eSim easily. Its also a long producer to get esim.Physical sim is mandatory

Another major problem could be for those who travel a lot. With eSIM only feature of the iPhone 14, they could face problems in regions that don't offer such services. In such cases, roaming on partner networks will be the only option, albeit at higher costs.

Jesse sung @Jesseshj @theapplehub Most countries in this world don't have esim, if you like to travel, it will be a big hassle to bring this phone, you may need to carry another one @theapplehub Most countries in this world don't have esim, if you like to travel, it will be a big hassle to bring this phone, you may need to carry another one

Even in the United States, acquiring an eSIM for an iPhone 14 might not be as straightforward as some think.

Ian Wagner @ianthetechie @nixcraft The US doesn’t even have eSIM lol. I reluctantly got T-Mobile to give me one but you can only do it in store so transferring to a new phone is borderline impossible. Hopefully this forces US carriers to fix the problem. @nixcraft The US doesn’t even have eSIM lol. I reluctantly got T-Mobile to give me one but you can only do it in store so transferring to a new phone is borderline impossible. Hopefully this forces US carriers to fix the problem.

It's quite evident that many are quite divided on Apple's implementation of eSIM. While it carries its advantages, certain disadvantages are present in the current climate.

