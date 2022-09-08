"Not all countries have eSIM": iPhone 14 enthusiasts confused as Apple decides to ditch physical SIM tray

The iPhone 14 has been announced, and fans are eager to get their hands on the next chapter of the iconic line of mobiles. Typically, specific changes will be made to the upcoming model from the previous model of the series.
Over the years, Apple has made specific mobile device innovations, some of which are ingenious. However, some, like the removal of a 3.5 mm jack, caused more trouble than potential solutions. Apple may be on the precipice of one such decision.
Among several things announced yesterday, it was declared that all models of the iPhone 14 would only work with eSIMs. These digital versions of the earlier physical SIMS provide mobile device connectivity. While switching to eSIMs might not be problematic for some, many regions still use physical versions. This has left many potential users in a lurch as they don't know how they will be able to manage the problem.
The lack of a SIM slot in the iPhone 14 models could be a significant hindrance for many regions of the world
Fans have been extremely excited for a long time, and Apple appeased them earlier last night. There were some fantastic products on show, including four variants of the iPhone 14. While the device retains certain things from the previous generation, other areas have been changed.
All four variants, as mentioned earlier, will now be using eSIM. this change comes with the 14th generation. While it shouldn't ordinarily be a problem, Apple sells its products worldwide. In some areas, many users still use the physical version of mobile SIMs. It's also why some have taken to social media to express their displeasure.
This creates a massive problem for anyone who might want to buy it from the United States and import it to their local region. If someone's local region doesn't support eSIM, they won't be able to get connectivity on their iPhone 14.
Some aren't sure about this change, despite Apple's attempts to neatly sell it as a new feature.
Given the available number of options that are already there on the older generation of iPhones, one Twitter user feels that this change limits the options for users.
While some users like the digital versions of SIM cards on the grounds of security, they also believe that an option for physical cards should be there.
Another major problem could be for those who travel a lot. With eSIM only feature of the iPhone 14, they could face problems in regions that don't offer such services. In such cases, roaming on partner networks will be the only option, albeit at higher costs.
Even in the United States, acquiring an eSIM for an iPhone 14 might not be as straightforward as some think.
It's quite evident that many are quite divided on Apple's implementation of eSIM. While it carries its advantages, certain disadvantages are present in the current climate.