Twitter is finally introducing an Edit button, currently in testing phases 

Twitter, the massively popular micro-blogging platform, is finally introducing an Edit button to alter the content of tweets that have been sent out. The community has been yearning for the feature for years. While several leading social media platforms already allow users to edit their posts, currently tweets once sent cannot be modified.

Twitter @Twitter if you see an edited Tweet it's because we're testing the edit button



this is happening and you'll be okay if you see an edited Tweet it's because we're testing the edit buttonthis is happening and you'll be okay

In a recent tweet from Twitter's own official account, the developers declared that they are testing the Edit button. The social media platform has teased the feature in the past as well, with leading users pleading with the developers to allow them to change the contents of their posts.

However, it is worth noting that the Edit button is still in the testing stage. Not all accounts have access to it, as the developers have only rolled out the feature to a handful of users for evaluation purposes.

Abhishek Yadav @yabhishekhd Twitter Edit button is now available for limited number of users under testing phase. Twitter Edit button is now available for limited number of users under testing phase. 😍

The Edit button is currently only available for a limited time. The future might disappear from the accounts who gained access to it later today. Rest of the users will have to wait for the platform to roll out the feature to everyone.

Twitter is yet to give any official launch date for the Edit button. However, considering it is already in the testing phase, users can expect it to hit the micro-blogging platform by the end of Q4 2022.

The platform has outlined some of the features of the Edit button. At launch, it will only be available to Twitter Blue subscribers, who will only be able to edit the contents of their tweets within the first 30 minutes of sending one out.

Edited tweets will carry a time stamp showcasing when the last edit was made. The edit history can be viewed by clicking on the timestamp, and an edited tweet will look like the picture below.

A look at the timestamp of what an edited tweet will look like (Image via Twitter)

Problems that Twitter users are facing without the Edit button

Users are currently facing a bunch of problems without an Edit button. The clearest one is where they cannot edit typos or other unintended errors that might have crept in while typing out their thoughts.

Marques Brownlee @MKBHD Hey @Twitter have you ever thought about adding an edit button? Hey @Twitter have you ever thought about adding an edit button?

Many popular social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram have had an Edit button for a long time. Thus, Twitter had a competitive disadvantage.

The lack of an Edit feature on the microblogging platform also meant that users would have to delete erroneous tweets. While this might not be a problem, it is worth noting that the platform has a Notify feature, which sends a notification to every tweet sent from an account.

If erroneous tweets are sent out and then deleted later, the end-user might end up getting several useless notifications at the end of the day.

All of these problems could lead to poor experience. This can eventually hit the amount of time spent on the platform and a fall in the total active user count. The addition of an Edit button will help the social media platform fix this and other such potential flaws in its system.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan