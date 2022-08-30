"What a sad story"- Twitter reacts after former WWE Superstar Velveteen Dream gets arrested

News of former WWE Superstar Velveteen Dream's recent arrest has taken Wrestling Twitter by storm.

Velveteen Dream (Patrick Clark Jr.) is one of the most controversial wrestlers in recent years. Following a series of controversies surrounding him, the young gun was let go by WWE last year.

On August 26, 2022, the ex-WWE star was arrested in Orange County, Florida. The 27-year-old wrestler was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia. As per another report, he was arrested on August 20 for "battery and trespassing."

The news of Dream's arrest quickly went viral on social media and garnered tons of responses from wrestling fans. Check out some of the responses below:

Velveteen Dream recently hinted that he wanted to return to WWE

Back when Dream was a WWE mainstay, Triple H was a massive fan of the promising star. Here's what The Game once said about Dream:

"Here’s where I sit with Velveteen Dream. Unbelievable. Everything about him is not to be believed about how good he is and then I remember that he is only 23-years-old. 23-years-old, to take the champion with as much experience as he has, Tommaso Ciampa, to take him to that limit. To make a little mistake and to lose in what could have gone either way at 23-years-old. To have the whole world thinking this is yours at 23 it’s scary how good he will be," he said. [H/T Give Me Sport]

Dream recently changed his look and put up a new picture on his Instagram profile. He also put up a hashtag on his Instagram bio, which stated "Bring Back Velveteen Dream."

Dream made news for all the wrong reasons in 2020, and was accused of sending indecent pictures to minors. WWE went on to investigate the serious accusations, but seemingly found nothing when all was said and done.

With the recent news of Dream's arrest, it's safe to assume that a WWE return won't be on the cards anytime soon. Do you think Dream will ever step back into a WWE ring?

