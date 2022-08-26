Controversial former champion sparks rumors of WWE return under new Triple H regime

Former NXT star Velveteen Dream has hinted at a possible return to WWE, with his former boss Triple H now in charge of creative for the whole company.

During his time in WWE, Velveteen Dream worked very closely with The Game in the company's third brand, NXT, where he won the NXT North American Championship. However, the 27-year-old star was let go by WWE in 2021, with many believing that previous sexual harassment allegations him were a contributing factor behind his release.

Earlier this week, the polarizing performer published his first Instagram post since January 2021, with the former WWE star also adding the hashtag #BringBackVelveteenDream to his bio.

Velveteen Dream has resurfaced online.

Dream's last WWE appearance came in December 2021, where he faced off against former NXT Champion and now AEW star, Adam Cole.

Hall of Famer does not think Velveteen Dream should return to Triple H's WWE

Despite his incredible in-ring talent and skills on the mic, the former WWE star's personal history may be a hindrance to his potential return.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T questioned whether Triple H and the WWE should bring Velveteen Dream back.

"No. I do not," he said flat out on his podcast, Hall of Fame. "[Brad Gilmore always says] that you could put yourself where something could happen and it could be bad. Sometimes, you can never find your way back from it and I think Velveteen Dream is going to be one of those guys that would've had a hell of a career if. That's the end of that story." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Since Triple H took over WWE's creative department, fans have seen many stars that The Game favored from his time running NXT making their returns to the company. Time will tell whether Velveteen Dream joins the growing list.

