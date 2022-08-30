Update on former WWE Superstar Velveteen Dream

Former WWE Superstar Velveteen Dream (Patrick Clark Jr.) was recently arrested.

He was released from the promotion in May 2021 after several controversies. Dream held the NXT North American Championship for a record 209 days before losing it to Roderick Strong. He was also a member of the Tough Enough cast during its sixth season

The 27-year-old was arrested on August 26th in Orange County, Florida. According to WrestlingNews, he was charged on an out-of-county warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia. The former NXT North American Champion also recently returned to social media using the #BringBackVelveteenDream hashtag on his Instagram account.

Ringside News also reports that he was arrested on the 20th in Orlando for battery and trespassing charges as well.

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo Patrick Clark (Velveteen Dream) was arrested on Friday on an Out-of-County Warrant for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Patrick Clark (Velveteen Dream) was arrested on Friday on an Out-of-County Warrant for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia https://t.co/NlZRe19fA2

Booker T on if Velveteen Dream will ever return to WWE?

The two-time Hall of Famer recently discussed Velveteen Dream and the possibility of him ever returning to the company on his Hall of Fame podcast. Booker T was asked by his co-host Brad Gilmore if he believes Velveteen Dream will ever return to WWE.

The legend claimed that he could have had a hell of a career in the company but likely threw it all away.

“No. I do not. [Brad Gilmore always says] that you could put yourself where something could happen and it could be bad. Sometimes, you can never find your way back from it and I think Velveteen Dream is going to be one of those guys that would’ve had a hell of a career if...That’s the end of that story."

Sean Ross SASS of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp



Per unicourt, he has a hearing scheduled for September 28.



unicourt.com/case/fl-ora-st… Velveteen Dream was arrested last week on possession of drug paraphernalia.Per unicourt, he has a hearing scheduled for September 28. Velveteen Dream was arrested last week on possession of drug paraphernalia. Per unicourt, he has a hearing scheduled for September 28.unicourt.com/case/fl-ora-st…

Since taking over as Head of Creative. Triple H has brought back several former NXT stars and added them to the main roster. Dakota Kai, Johnny Gargano, and Karrion Kroos, among others, have made multiple appearances.

While there was speculation about Dream's return to the promotion after the aforementioned Instagram post, the arrest now means that all likelihood has dwindled.

Do you think Velveteen Dream could have been a big star? Let us know in the comments section below.

