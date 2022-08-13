"That's the end of that story" - Booker T on why he doesn't believe WWE will ever re-sign former champion

Booker T doesn't believe WWE will ever bring back former NXT Superstar Velveteen Dream.

On the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, he spoke about the former NXT North American Champion with his co-host, Brad Gilmore. Velveteen Dream was accused of sexual misconduct in 2020 but returned to television after WWE's internal investigation. He was released from WWE in May 2021.

Booker T claimed on his podcast that Velveteen Dream could have had a hell of a career but doesn't think he'll ever be able to recover from the accusations:

“No. I do not. [Brad Gilmore always says] that you could put yourself where something could happen and it could be bad. Sometimes, you can never find your way back from it and I think Velveteen Dream is going to be one of those guys that would’ve had a hell of a career if...That’s the end of that story.“ H/T to Wrestling Inc

Who does Booker T believe should return to WWE?

Yesterday, PWInsider reported that AJ "Top Dolla" Francis and Ashante Thee Adonis are scheduled to be backstage for tonight's episode of SmackDown. As of now, there is no word on if the former Hit Row members will be appearing tonight on the blue brand.

The two-time WWE Hall of Famer praised Top Dolla on his podcast and said it would be a good move for the promotion to re-sign him. The 57-year-old added that AJ is a great athlete and is superb on the microphone.

Booker T noted that the promotion is bringing in celebrities and Top Dolla could be the perfect superstar to work with outside talent:

"He's very athletic and just to be given a shot would be... that's #1 as far as I'm concerned. Just give him a shot. I ain't talking about his wrestling. His wrestling - it is going to be what it is. This dude can talk. This dude is talent. He's multi-talented. To be able to use that in this world of wrestling the way we do it now, bringing in guys like Bad Bunny - it's perfectly fitting for someone like him to see exactly how far he can go with this."

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse Top Dolla is expected to be on SmackDown this week according to PWInsider. Top Dolla is expected to be on SmackDown this week according to PWInsider. https://t.co/jWOz8Oos1c

It will be interesting to see if Ashante Thee Adonis and AJ "Top Dolla" Francis appear on SmackDown tonight. There will not be a full Hit Row reunion tonight, as Isaiah "Swerve" Strickland is currently signed with All Elite Wrestling.

Do you agree with Booker T's comments about Velveteen Dream? Share your opinion in the comments section below.

We asked Bret Hart what he thought of Vince McMahon retiring right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ken Cameron