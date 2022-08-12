"This dude is talent" - Booker T says released star should get a chance in WWE

Booker T said that WWE re-signing Top Dolla would be a good move as the former superstar is athletic and superb on the microphone.

Top Dolla signed with WWE in January 2020 and was a part of the Hit Row faction. He was released along with the rest of the members of the faction in November 2021. A recent report has indicated that the former NXT Superstar could be backstage at this week's SmackDown show.

On his Hall of Fame show, Booker T spoke about the latest rumors regarding Top Dolla's return. The two-time Hall of Famer is a fan of Dolla and thinks that he is a multi-talented individual who can offer a lot to the company.

"I like it. I always liked what Top Dolla was doing. I'm a big fan of the kid. I got a chance to work with him in the WWE Most Wanted Treasures, [and] him and I really got a chance to bond in a perspective where I could see that he's somebody in the business who we call 'smart' and he can actually pick this up and do something with it," said Booker T.

Booker T said Top Dolla is multi-talented and praised his mic skills:

"He's very athletic and just to be given a shot would be... that's #1 as far as I'm concerned. Just give him a shot. I ain't talking about his wrestling. His wrestling - it is going to be what it is. This dude can talk. This dude is talent. He's multi-talented. To be able to use that in this world of wrestling the way we do it now, bringing in guys like Bad Bunny - it's perfectly fitting for someone like him to see exactly how far he can go with this." [From 40:20 to 41:20]

Hit Row had a short-lived run on the WWE main roster

Hit Row, the faction consisting of Top Dolla, Ashante "Thee" Adonis, B-Fab, and Isaiah "Swerve" Scott, debuted in NXT in 2021. In October, the four Superstars were called up to the main roster on WWE SmackDown and had a small feud with Sami Zayn.

WWE @WWE



This is HIT ROW, and if you didn't know, now you know. Top Dolla. @TheeAdonisWWE. B-FAB. @swerveconfident This is HIT ROW, and if you didn't know, now you know. #WWENXT Top Dolla. @TheeAdonisWWE. B-FAB. @swerveconfident.This is HIT ROW, and if you didn't know, now you know. #WWENXT https://t.co/rLhUwKIosm

Just a few weeks after debuting on the main roster, the foursome were released by the company as part of their budget cuts. Isaiah "Swerve" Scott, who goes by the ring name Swerve Strickland, is currently part of AEW and one-half of the tag team champions.

