"We made something special" – Hit Row members react to their WWE releases along with numerous other Superstars

Members of Hit Row – Top Dolla, Ashante "Thee" Adonis, and Isaiah "Swerve" Scott have reacted to their WWE release.

WWE recently let go another host of Superstars, including John Morrison, Shane Thorne, Tegan Nox, Drake Maverick, Jaxson Ryker, and the members of Hit Row.

Hit Row member Ashante "Thee" Adonis took to Twitter to thank WWE.

Dolla tweeted he will be back within 90 days, indicating he currently has a no-compete clause. The real-life A.J. Francis also mentioned how he, along with his fellow Hit Row members, had created something special.

Lastly, Dolla announced the release date for his third album, which comes out on December 3.

Check out Dolla’s tweet below:

A.J. Francis aka FRAN¢ @AJFrancis410 My Canned Food Drive is still this weekend and we doing good for our community, no sad faces. All Love! My Canned Food Drive is still this weekend and we doing good for our community, no sad faces. All Love! https://t.co/OfSATsOJZJ

Before this, Dolla said that his canned food drive will still take place this weekend.

“My canned food drive is still this weekend and we doing good for our community, no sad faces. All Love!”

Scott initially had a small reaction before posting a verse about always moving ahead in life no matter what. Scott first posted an emoji with horns and then the motivating lines:

Just Different @swerveconfident "Prepare for whatever is ahead of me,

Making sure my hard work recieves its crediting,

My lifes a movie scene and we just Editing,

Hoping act 3 moves us on 2 better things,

Walk in the building wreak havoc recieve my publishing,

So Tell me how much a G u are without telling me" "Prepare for whatever is ahead of me, Making sure my hard work recieves its crediting,My lifes a movie scene and we just Editing,Hoping act 3 moves us on 2 better things,Walk in the building wreak havoc recieve my publishing,So Tell me how much a G u are without telling me" https://t.co/vcCdii5p2T

Before the three Hit Row stars were let go by WWE, the only female member of the group, “B-Fab” Briana Brandy, had already been released with 17 other WWE Superstars.

Hit Row established their place as a top WWE faction through their work in NXT

Hit Row was formed by Isaiah “Swerve” Scott on WWE NXT. Hit Row helped Scott win the NXT North American Championship from Bronson Reed.

Hit Row was drafted to SmackDown as part of the 2021 WWE Draft. However, the group didn't get a proper opportunity to showcase their skills.

On November 4, B-Fab was released by WWE. Following this, Hit Row started working as a three-man group.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The following week, the three members of Hit Row attacked Sami Zayn but WWE never really put the faction in a proper feud on SmackDown.

Find out why Mick Foley said 'shame on you' to a former WWE writer here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh